Recruitment Head of Faith in Action – PACT As Head of Faith in Action, you will develop and deliver a strategy to build awareness and mobilise support for PACT's work with men and women in prison, prison leavers, and their children and families.

Salary: £46,225 per annum

Contract: Full time – Homebased with extensive national travel

Hours: 37.5 hours per week, Monday – Sunday; will work approx one weekend in four

Closing date: 07/02/2024

Apply: Pact Vacancies

Could you inspire the Catholic community to put its faith into action?

‘I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ Matthew 25

This is a rare and exciting opportunity to build and develop networks of faith-based support for Pact, the leading Catholic charity working in prisons and the wider justice system.

As Head of Faith in Action, you will develop and deliver a strategy to build awareness and mobilise support for the charity’s work with men and women in prison, prison leavers, and their children and families. Your work will build local relationships and support networks, and increase understanding, giving and voluntary action within the Catholic community and other Christian communities. Working with the CEO and in close cooperation with our Communications and Fundraising teams, you will engage and grow our historic base of support, encouraging and inspiring people, parishes, and communities to put their faith into practical social action and to speak truth to power.

As well as building and stewarding grassroots support through parishes and other faith communities, you will also support the CEO, trustees and colleagues to nurture our relationships with the Bishops and other faith leaders, and enable us to grow and maintain awareness of our work and key messages via Catholic and other Christian media, networks and channels.

About You:

This post is subject to a Genuine Occupational Requirement that the post holder is a committed active Roman Catholic Christian under Part 1 of Schedule 9 to the Equality Act 2010.

You will:

be a committed Catholic Christian, confident in being able to speak authentically and in an engaging and accessible way about what it means to put faith into action and Catholic Social Teaching, both to fellow Catholics, and to people unfamiliar with the teachings of the Church.

have outstanding communications skills, capable of inspiring people to get involved.

share our mission, vision and values.

be effective in a specialised home-based role requiring networking, travel, great teamwork and coordinated working with Pact colleagues across England and Wales.

be able to apply the skills and techniques needed to generate and cultivate leads and prospects for our fundraising team, and volunteering and Services colleagues.

have a range of wide range of professional skills including competence in the use of IT applications and systems, public speaking, event and project planning and management, basic budget management, and drafting copy for social media, web and print.

In addition to the above, you will be resilient and flexible, and be able to work on occasions in a prison environment. As the sole Pact member of staff in this role, you will work with colleagues to raise funds to support and develop and expand its work . You will act as an ambassador for Pact, conducting yourself professionally at all times, with the highest standards of personal integrity and accountability.

What we offer:

Pact offers a range of benefits including a free advice, information and counselling service, contributory pension, corporate eye care scheme, cycle to work scheme and generous holiday entitlement. You will have the opportunity to attend training events to further develop yourself as a professional. You will undergo a thorough induction process and be supported by a friendly and enthusiastic team.

*Pact reserve the right to close this vacancy early if we receive sufficient applications for the role. Therefore, if you are interested, please submit your application as early as possible.

Other information:

Pact is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes all applications including those with a criminal conviction (appointment to post is subject to a risk assessment).

This post is subject to a 6-month probationary period, verification of identity and proven right to work in the UK, satisfactory references from previous employers covering a 5-year period, declaration of any unspent criminal convictions (and where appropriate a satisfactory risk assessment), and a Disclosure and Barring Service check.

For the right candidate(s), this role is open to the possibility of part time or flexible working, and job-share.

Apply

If you feel that you meet the requirements of this exciting new role, please complete an application form. Full details can be found here: pact.livevacancies.co.uk