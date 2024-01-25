Head of Faith in Action – PACT

As Head of Faith in Action, you will develop and deliver a strategy to build awareness and mobilise support for PACT's work with men and women in prison, prison leavers, and their children and families.
Salary: £46,225 per annum
Contract: Full time – Homebased with extensive national travel
Hours: 37.5 hours per week, Monday – Sunday; will work approx one weekend in four
Closing date: 07/02/2024
Could you inspire the Catholic community to put its faith into action?
‘I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’Matthew 25
This is a rare and exciting opportunity to build and develop networks of faith-based support for Pact, the leading Catholic charity working in prisons and the wider justice system.
As Head of Faith in Action, you will develop and deliver a strategy to build awareness and mobilise support for the charity’s work with men and women in prison, prison leavers, and their children and families. Your work will build local relationships and support networks, and increase understanding, giving and voluntary action within the Catholic community and other Christian communities. Working with the CEO and in close cooperation with our Communications and Fundraising teams, you will engage and grow our historic base of support, encouraging and inspiring people, parishes, and communities to put their faith into practical social action and to speak truth to power.
As well as building and stewarding grassroots support through parishes and other faith communities, you will also support the CEO, trustees and colleagues to nurture our relationships with the Bishops and other faith leaders, and enable us to grow and maintain awareness of our work and key messages via Catholic and other Christian media, networks and channels.
This post is subject to a Genuine Occupational Requirement that the post holder is a committed active Roman Catholic Christian under Part 1 of Schedule 9 to the Equality Act 2010.
You will:
Pact offers a range of benefits including a free advice, information and counselling service, contributory pension, corporate eye care scheme, cycle to work scheme and generous holiday entitlement. You will have the opportunity to attend training events to further develop yourself as a professional. You will undergo a thorough induction process and be supported by a friendly and enthusiastic team.
*Pact reserve the right to close this vacancy early if we receive sufficient applications for the role. Therefore, if you are interested, please submit your application as early as possible.
Pact is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes all applications including those with a criminal conviction (appointment to post is subject to a risk assessment).
This post is subject to a 6-month probationary period, verification of identity and proven right to work in the UK, satisfactory references from previous employers covering a 5-year period, declaration of any unspent criminal convictions (and where appropriate a satisfactory risk assessment), and a Disclosure and Barring Service check.
For the right candidate(s), this role is open to the possibility of part time or flexible working, and job-share.
If you feel that you meet the requirements of this exciting new role, please complete an application form. Full details can be found here: pact.livevacancies.co.uk