General Manager – Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady, Walsingham

The role will deliver and sustain an effective business model which supports the centrality of the Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady, Walsingham, in the mission of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales.
Salary: £60,000
Location: Walsingham
Contract: Full Time
Closing date: 20 October 2023
Interviews: 30 October 2023 in Walsingham/Second interviews will be arranged on a mutually convenient date.
An opportunity to support the new Rector to develop the mission of the Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady, Walsingham. This is a key management role which will require the highest level of people management skills and sound governance abilities developed further in a relevant environment. You will practically coordinate and tactically motivate a committed team of staff in order to deliver outstanding service to visiting pilgrims, making their devotions, staying in our accommodation, and enjoying our catering.
The role will attract a proven individual committed to developing the financial performance of the Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady, Walsingham but ensuring that the sacred nature of the Shrine, as a place of pilgrimage and of Catholic Marian devotion, always has primacy.
The role will be based in Walsingham, in north Norfolk, and will involve weekend and Bank Holiday working. Assistance with relocation is possible for the right candidate.
Key Accountabilities will include:
For a job description and for further information please contact: hr.adviser@walsingham.org.uk or visit walsingham.org.uk
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter demonstrating the skills, motivation and experience that equips them for this role to: hr.adviser@walsingham.org.uk