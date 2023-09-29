Recruitment General Manager – Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady, Walsingham The role will deliver and sustain an effective business model which supports the centrality of the Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady, Walsingham, in the mission of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales.  icon-home » The Church » Bishops’ Conference » Recruitment » General Manager – Catholic Na...

Salary: £60,000

Location: Walsingham

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 20 October 2023

Interviews: 30 October 2023 in Walsingham/Second interviews will be arranged on a mutually convenient date.

An opportunity to support the new Rector to develop the mission of the Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady, Walsingham. This is a key management role which will require the highest level of people management skills and sound governance abilities developed further in a relevant environment. You will practically coordinate and tactically motivate a committed team of staff in order to deliver outstanding service to visiting pilgrims, making their devotions, staying in our accommodation, and enjoying our catering.

The role will attract a proven individual committed to developing the financial performance of the Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady, Walsingham but ensuring that the sacred nature of the Shrine, as a place of pilgrimage and of Catholic Marian devotion, always has primacy.

The role will be based in Walsingham, in north Norfolk, and will involve weekend and Bank Holiday working. Assistance with relocation is possible for the right candidate.

Key Accountabilities will include:

To support the Rector to ensure that the Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady as a place of spiritual nourishment, solace, and devotion is central to all aspects of the Trust.

To provide motivational leadership to managers and all employees, ensuring that the functional management team has clear support, direction and training so as to deliver the Walsingham Trust’s overall mission and strategy.

To propose, develop, communicate and deliver effective strategic plans supporting the Rector, and as agreed with the Trustees.

To deliver and ensure that the financial surplus be reinvested in sustaining the mission of the Walsingham Trust.

To support the Rector in developing, maintaining, and delivering a balanced budget in consultation with the Financial Controller, and as agreed with the Trustees,

To ensure that the property assets of the Shrine are used to their optimum means for the Trust and are maintained in good order at all times, in line with the recommendations of the quinquennial assessment/reports.

To liaise with civil authorities and local residents, and businesses, regarding large scale events to ensure they are conducted in accord with our mission, safely, securely, and with minimal environmental or social impact on the surrounding area and people.

To provide Out of Hours [OOH] Duty Manager response as required, to include weekends and Bank Holidays, subject to the rota [minimum of 1 weekend per month].

For a job description and for further information please contact: hr.adviser@walsingham.org.uk or visit walsingham.org.uk

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter demonstrating the skills, motivation and experience that equips them for this role to: hr.adviser@walsingham.org.uk