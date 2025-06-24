Finance Manager

Salary: £45,000

Location: London/Home-based

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 23:59, Sunday 6 July 2025

A role offering an exciting opportunity to a qualified or part-qualified ACA, ACCA, CIMA accountant to provide financial management support to the Catholic Trust for England and Wales, the secretariat serving the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Reporting to the Finance Director and working with a small professional team the role requires someone able to operate with individual confidence and as part of a Finance Team, demonstrating clear thinking in a dynamic knowledge-based organisation. You will continuously develop your knowledge and capability in this small, cohesive team. No two days will be the same.

If you are open to challenge and want to work close to Victoria station in a hybrid working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, we would like to talk with you.

Key Accountabilities will include

To provide comprehensive first line telephone and email finance response to financial queries, ensuring swift and appropriate advice is provided.

To maintain effective financial management systems, ensuring optimal use of financial resources.

To manage day to day budgets, operating an effective budget review framework in consultation with Finance Director and CaTEW Senior Leadership Team (SLT).

To ensure that management accounts along with Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Forecast and performance budget report is prepared quarterly.

To undertake audit preparation of the necessary workings for disclosures and work with the Finance Director to liaise with auditors to ensure that an unqualified audit is completed on schedule.

To provide relevant financial information to HMRC, including VAT returns, The Charity Commission, Trustees and other relevant stakeholders to agreed schedules.

To help ensure that outsourced payroll services are managed effectively, including the preparation and submission of P11Ds and payment of Class 1A NICS.

To manage the direct debit system, ensuring the collection of direct debits from dioceses and religious orders.

To review weekly bank reconciliations, including review of uncleared items.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information, please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk