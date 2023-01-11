Job Vacancy - Finance Director
Salary: £60-70,000 pro rata
Location: London/Home-based
Contract: 0.6/0.8 FTE
Closing date: 23:59, Sunday, 22 January 2023
A role offering an exciting opportunity to a fully qualified ACA, ACCA, CIMA accountant to provide direction and oversight to the financial management of the Catholic Trust for England and Wales, the secretariat serving the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. The role will also provide financial oversight to Missio an associated charity helps local missionaries to work alongside global communities that are poor or in need, regardless of their background or.
Leading a small professional team the role requires someone able to operate as part of a Senior Leadership Team, demonstrating strategic thinking in a dynamic knowledge-based organisation. The finance teams are small cohesive teams, and you will continuously develop their knowledge and capability. No two days will be the same, you will be able to demonstrate how you manage priorities and multiple stakeholders.
If you are open to challenge and want to work close to Victoria station in a hybrid working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, we would like to talk with you.
Key Accountabilities will include:
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for applying to: HR@cbcew.org.uk
For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk