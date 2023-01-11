Finance Director

Salary: £60-70,000 pro rata

Location: London/Home-based

Contract: 0.6/0.8 FTE

Closing date: 23:59, Sunday, 22 January 2023

A role offering an exciting opportunity to a fully qualified ACA, ACCA, CIMA accountant to provide direction and oversight to the financial management of the Catholic Trust for England and Wales, the secretariat serving the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. The role will also provide financial oversight to Missio an associated charity helps local missionaries to work alongside global communities that are poor or in need, regardless of their background or.

Leading a small professional team the role requires someone able to operate as part of a Senior Leadership Team, demonstrating strategic thinking in a dynamic knowledge-based organisation. The finance teams are small cohesive teams, and you will continuously develop their knowledge and capability. No two days will be the same, you will be able to demonstrate how you manage priorities and multiple stakeholders.

If you are open to challenge and want to work close to Victoria station in a hybrid working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, we would like to talk with you.

Key Accountabilities will include:

To provide assurance and evidence of robust and effective financial management to Trustees.

To attend, participate and advise the Trustee Board to enable them to discharge their governance duties effectively.

To provide strategic leadership as a member of the Senior Leadership Team

To manage and continuously develop the Finance team.

To provide robust and ethical management of the financial resources available for CaTEW to achieve its mission.

To ensure that CaTEW’s financial management is ethical and complies with all relevant professional standards and best practice.

To act as QPRT (Qualified Person Responsible for Training) for staff pursuing qualifications.

To propose a balanced organisational budget to Trustees, in consultation with the General Secretary and SLT,

To present quarterly management accounts, Balance Sheet, cash flow forecast and performance against budget report.

To prepare consolidated (including internal and external subsidiary entities) statutory accounts in compliance with charity SORP, accounting procedures, best practice and company law.

To oversee audit preparation and liaise with auditors to ensure that an unqualified audit is completed on schedule.

To ensure that required financial and statutory reporting information is provided to HMRC, The Charity Commission, Companies House (including acting as Company Secretary to subsidiary entities), and Trustees to agreed schedules.

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for applying to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk