Digital Content Creator – JMI

Salary: £26,000 – £30,000 (dependent on experience)

Closing date: Friday 10 December 2021

Interview date: Tuesday 21 December 2021

Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working

Jesuit Media Initiatives are the small but passionate media team for the Jesuits in Britain, with a vision to help people on their journey of faith. We want to meet people where they are, however they are, and provide them with the tools they need to live out their relationship with God using Ignatian spirituality.

‍We reach hundreds of thousands of people around the world every day and that number continues to grow. We collaborate with a number of other organisations such as the Jesuit Refugee Service, Jesuit Missions and the Season of Creation, to produce content that serves the needs of many.

We are about to embark on a new era, branching out to new audiences and increasing our digital reach with more of a focus on video and podcasts.

What We are Looking For

We’re looking for someone to join our team and to be at the creative forefront of our digital designs and to help share our content with the world on a wider scale.

If you’re a dynamic creative with their finger on the pulse of social media and design trends, this could be for you.

Someone ideal would balance a strong creative outlook with a detail-focused approach. We would love you to be a great communicator who enjoys being a part of a team, collaborating with others, and has an energetic, positive ‘make-it-happen’ attitude that helps you juggle all those multiple tasks on a day-to-day basis!

For more information, please email jobs@jesuit.org.uk

Apply

Please email your CV, the best of your portfolio (via a wetransfer link if larger than 10MB) and a cover letter outlining why you think you would be a good candidate for the job to jobs@jesuit.org.uk. Please put Digital Content Creator Application in the subject line