Digital Communications Officer

Salary: £30,000

Location: London/Home based

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 2359, 28th August 2022

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales offers an exciting opportunity to develop your drive and enthusiasm to sharing compelling social media content with a broad based national and international audience.

Working with the communications team communicating the mission of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, you will give voice to the Bishops’ mission across social media raising the profile of social justice issues ranging across topics such as refugees and human trafficking, assisted suicide, criminal justice. You will be commenting on key political issues in which the Bishops’ have a voice.

As part of a small cohesive team you will develop knowledge and capability. No two days will be the same, you will work at pace and experience exposure to a wide range of topic areas.

If you are open to challenge and want to work close to Victoria station in a blended working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, we would like to talk with you.

Key Accountabilities:

To develop consistent lines of communications across digital platforms.

To utilise effective digital communications to develop awareness and understanding of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

To produce compelling written, video and audio content to explain and inform.

To create and format engaging content consistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church, based upon a well-developed understanding of a wide range of audiences

To ensure that a strong identity is maintained and presented.

To develop and maintain effective monitoring of the social media landscape, identifying trending topics and suggest new communications opportunities.

To gather, analyse and present relevant digital traffic data across all channels in a consistent format.

To develop the potential of paid digital advertising,

To ensure that digital communications accurately reflect the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales mission and values.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk