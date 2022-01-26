Salary: £30,000

Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working

Closing date for applications: 09:00, 22 February 2022

Interview date: Interviews will be held wc 28 February 2022 at 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales is looking for a Digital Communications Coordinator. You will be developing a successful digital media career and looking for your next step to working with a dedicated communications team with national and international reach. You will value working in a collaborative and supportive environment, committed to delivering consistently high quality communications across a wide range of audiences. You will use of a broad range of communication channels to develop understanding about the work of the Bishops of the Catholic Church throughout England and Wales and beyond. The role will be split between digital media and supporting a busy press office operation.

The role will be based in the office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London. We operate a blended working policy.

Key Accountabilities will include:

To support the work of the communications team in all of its work.

To provide effective digital communications which develop awareness and understanding of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

To undertake first line response to media enquiries and support press office response.

To assist in the management of the social media presence of the Catholic Church in England and Wales across multiple channels.

To create and format engaging content consistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church, based upon a well-developed understanding of a wide range of CBCEW audiences.

To develop effective and consistent monitoring of the social media landscape, identifying trending topics and suggesting new communications opportunities.

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter demonstrating the skills, motivation and experience that equips them for this role to: