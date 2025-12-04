An exciting opportunity for a Content Producer to help shape and share content across multiple platforms.
Salary: £35,000
Location: London/Home-based
Contract: Full Time
Closing date: 23:59, Sunday, 11 January 2026
Apply: details below
An exciting role offering the opportunity to work in a busy and creative environment for the Communications Directorate of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.
As part of a dynamic team responsible for communicating the work and mission of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, you will contribute to planning, creation, and delivery of high-quality media and communications content across multiple platforms. The role requires someone able to help prioritise the primacy of storytelling for the mission and work of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales by harnessing the power of compelling content.
No two days will be the same and you will continuously develop knowledge and capability, working at pace to deal with a wide spectrum of issues encountered by the Catholic Church in England and Wales.
If you are looking for a varied and challenging role and want to work close to Victoria station in a blended working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, please do get in touch.
Key Accountabilities:
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter demonstrating the skills, motivation and experience that equips them for this role to: