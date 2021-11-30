Communications and Engagement Manager – CSSA

Salary: c£45,000

Closing date: 4 January 2022

Contract: Full Time (The CSSA operates a blended working policy, but this role will be largely home based.)

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards agency (CSSA) is a new agency actively engaged in delivering wide ranging reforms to safeguarding policy and practice in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. We have an opportunity for an outstanding Safeguarding Practice adviser, who can demonstrate that they are operating at the forefront of their profession and is committed to working with us to make lasting, survivor led step change in safeguarding policy and practice across the Church.

The Role

Reporting to the Chief Executive you will lead development and implementation of communications and engagement on behalf of the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency. You will be an outstanding communicator with a proven understanding of public affairs probably, but not necessarily gained in a significant Third Sector organisation. You will:

Lead development and delivery of strategies to manage CSSA communications and engagement effectively.

Communicate the work of CSSA and ensure that the experience and voice of survivors is embedded in communication materials, to amplify their voice.

Develop communication channels within and outside the Catholic Church in England and Wales to ensure that commitment to ensuring an outstanding safeguarding culture is understood by all stakeholders.

Build effective relationships and networks with colleagues, partners and media to communicate key messages and to answer enquiries from the media and other organisations

Research, write and distribute press releases, articles and opinion pieces which increase understanding about the safeguarding work the CSSA is undertaking.

If you are a technology literate communication professional who shares our commitment to developing outstanding practice, informed by the survivor voice of those that have been harmed through their involvement with the Church, we want to speak with you and to hear and learn from their experience. You will share our commitment to respect and value their opinions as we develop our future practice.

For a detailed job description and for further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirming their right to work in the UK.