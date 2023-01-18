Closing date: 00:00, Friday, 11 February 2023

Interviews: Week beginning Monday 20 February 2023

An exciting new opportunity to work for the Diocese of Clifton within the Department for Adult Education and Evangelisation.

Are you passionate about your faith and have a desire to share it with others?

Would you like to support our parishes in their mission to be communities of evangelisation, mission rooted in synodality?

Do you have an interest in developing resources and working with a variety of different groups to deliver effective and dynamic ongoing faith formation and sacramental preparation, alongside accompanying parishes in their outreach to those seeking faith or simply curious?

The person appointed to this role will be someone committed to the mission of the Church, a confident communicator, able to promote the Gospel and support parishes to grow in their capacity to be places of mission and outreach. He or she will work closely with the Officer for Caritas and Environment on some joint projects, particularly in the area of Youth Ministry.

Apply

If you are interested in such a role and would like to work for Clifton Diocese, please send your application to Sarah.Adams@cliftondiocese.com.

Adult Education Officer – Job Description

Adult Formation and Evangelisation Officer – Person Specification

Clifton Diocese Application Form

For more information and an informal conversation, prior to applying, please contact Sarah Adams, Director for the Department of Adult Education and Evangelisation, on 0117 902 5595

Further Information and Application form can be found here: https://cliftondiocese.com/diocese/working-for-us