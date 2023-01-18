Vacancy - Adult Formation and Evangelisation Officer - Clifton Diocese
Closing date: 00:00, Friday, 11 February 2023
Interviews: Week beginning Monday 20 February 2023
An exciting new opportunity to work for the Diocese of Clifton within the Department for Adult Education and Evangelisation.
The person appointed to this role will be someone committed to the mission of the Church, a confident communicator, able to promote the Gospel and support parishes to grow in their capacity to be places of mission and outreach. He or she will work closely with the Officer for Caritas and Environment on some joint projects, particularly in the area of Youth Ministry.
If you are interested in such a role and would like to work for Clifton Diocese, please send your application to Sarah.Adams@cliftondiocese.com.
Adult Education Officer – Job Description
Adult Formation and Evangelisation Officer – Person Specification
Clifton Diocese Application Form
For more information and an informal conversation, prior to applying, please contact Sarah Adams, Director for the Department of Adult Education and Evangelisation, on 0117 902 5595
Further Information and Application form can be found here: https://cliftondiocese.com/diocese/working-for-us