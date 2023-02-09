Chief Executive Officer and National Director

Role Title: Chief Executive Officer

Salary: Circa £77,000 depending on experience

Contract: Permanent, full-time 35 hours per week

Location: National role with Head Office in London though location can be flexible

Closing date: 09:00, Friday 3 March 2023

Stella Maris is the largest ship-visiting network in the world. In the UK we improve the lives of seafarers and fishers and their families through our network of 22 local chaplains and numerous ship visitors, providing expert information, advocacy, and spiritual support. The general and pastoral welfare we provide to the People of the Sea is regardless of creed, gender or ethnic origin.

As many seafarers cannot come to us, we must go to them. In this endeavour port chaplains and ship visitors are supported by trustees, head office staff, volunteers, clergy and very many supporters in UK parishes and the maritime community.

After 13 years at the helm our current CEO has decided it is time to move on. Under his leadership Stella Maris has become an outstanding charity. Becoming our next CEO is a great opportunity to lead the organisation in providing clear strategic leadership and building on the first-class service it currently delivers so that Stella Maris continues to grow and reaches more seafarers, fishers and their families.

As well as a personal alignment with work and values of Stella Maris, the successful candidate will have experience of:

Being a CEO or have worked at SMT level with wide-ranging responsibility at an organisation of comparable scale and complexity.

Developing effective relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, including service users/clients, employees, non-executive board members and large corporates.

Developing and implementing wide reaching strategic plans translating vision to reality.

Leading and developing senior teams to achieve organisational goals.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, with the capacity to relate at all levels, including to the Catholic community, and the corporate and charitable sectors.

Ability to communicate respectfully with other denominations and faith groups.

A clear identification with the doctrine of the Catholic church so as to lead an organisation providing spiritual, pastoral and practical support to the People of the Sea.

Oversight of budgets of comparable scale and complexity.

Due to the values of this organisation this vacancy is open to practicing Catholics (exempt under the Equality Act 2010 Schedule 9, Part 1).

Candidate Information

Apply

If you would like to apply for this position, please send the following:

An up to date CV outlining your employment history, academic and professional qualifications, and contact details

A completed registration form

A supporting statement (no more than 2 x A4 pages): Demonstrating how you meet the criteria outlined in the person specification Outlining why you are interested in becoming the CEO of Stella Maris



Please submit your completed application: executive@harrishill.co.uk