Vacancy - Chief Executive Officer and National Director - Stella Maris
Role Title: Chief Executive Officer
Salary: Circa £77,000 depending on experience
Contract: Permanent, full-time 35 hours per week
Location: National role with Head Office in London though location can be flexible
Closing date: 09:00, Friday 3 March 2023
Stella Maris is the largest ship-visiting network in the world. In the UK we improve the lives of seafarers and fishers and their families through our network of 22 local chaplains and numerous ship visitors, providing expert information, advocacy, and spiritual support. The general and pastoral welfare we provide to the People of the Sea is regardless of creed, gender or ethnic origin.
As many seafarers cannot come to us, we must go to them. In this endeavour port chaplains and ship visitors are supported by trustees, head office staff, volunteers, clergy and very many supporters in UK parishes and the maritime community.
After 13 years at the helm our current CEO has decided it is time to move on. Under his leadership Stella Maris has become an outstanding charity. Becoming our next CEO is a great opportunity to lead the organisation in providing clear strategic leadership and building on the first-class service it currently delivers so that Stella Maris continues to grow and reaches more seafarers, fishers and their families.
As well as a personal alignment with work and values of Stella Maris, the successful candidate will have experience of:
Due to the values of this organisation this vacancy is open to practicing Catholics (exempt under the Equality Act 2010 Schedule 9, Part 1).
If you would like to apply for this position, please send the following:
Please submit your completed application: executive@harrishill.co.uk