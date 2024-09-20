Safeguarding Chair of the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) has an opportunity for an outstanding leader to guide the CSSA forward through the next stage of development as the safeguarding regulator of the Catholic church in England and Wales.  icon-home » The Church » Bishops’ Conference » Recruitment » Chair of the Catholic Safeguarding ...

Remuneration: £21,000 for flexible 2 days per month commitment for a 3-year term.

Locations: 4-6 Board meetings per year are held on-line or at a centrally agreed location.

Closing date: 23:59, Sunday 13 October

Interviews: 8 November 2024

Applications: To apply, please send a CV and cover letter to HR@cbcew.org.uk

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) has an opportunity for an outstanding leader to guide the CSSA forward through the next stage of development as the safeguarding regulator of the Catholic church in England and Wales. The successful candidate will demonstrate outstanding leadership of the Board to deliver effective governance and strategic direction to the Agency. This is a high-profile role which will ensure that the voice and experience of survivors is the learning that permeates every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture. We welcome applications with those with lived experience of Catholic church-related abuse. The role will deliver:

Leadership – Providing strategic leadership and direction to the Board of Directors, ensuring they are fully engaged and take collective ownership in fulfilling their responsibilities, to develop and deliver the strategic objectives, effective governance and regulatory role of the CSSA. You will lead Board development of knowledge and capability to ensure strategic direction is characterised by consistency, focus and collaborative behaviour.

Governance- chairing meetings effectively and efficiently, bringing impartiality and objectivity to the decision-making process and ensuring that the CSSA operates within a robust budget framework, ensuring full and timely financial transparency and information disclosure.

Collaborative working – building an effective and constructive working relationship with the Chief Executive Officer to ensures/he is held to account appropriately supported, and that relationships with colleagues are based on mutual respect, trust and regular, open, and transparent communication.

Representation – acting as an ambassador and for the CSSA nationally, ensuring that the voice of survivors is ever present in the Board’s work and that the CSSA is appropriately and effectively engaged with leaders of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, both in Diocese and Religious Life Groups.

Applicants must provide a full CV and covering letter illustrating their experience, skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk