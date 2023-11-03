National RE Adviser – Catholic Education Service

Salary: £55,000

Location: London/Hybrid

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 17:00– 17 November 2023

Interviews: 23 November 2023

Applications: HR@cbcew.org.uk

The Catholic Education Service (CES) is appointing a national RE Adviser to develop and sustain a source of Religious Education knowledge and advice to support diocesan education commissions, the National Board of Religious Inspectors and Advisers (NBRIA) and the wider government and education community.

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual, with an outstanding track record of developing Catholic Religious Education. You will demonstrate a commitment to Catholic education developed in a career combining educational practitioner experience with policy development and implementation.

If you can demonstrate outstanding Catholic Religious Education and a track record driving continuous improvement in collaboration with a broad range of committed stakeholders, we would like to speak with you. The role will blend working at the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home.

Key Responsibilities:

To provide knowledge and support to assist CES develop Catholic Religious Education policy, and advice on curriculum development.

To provide advice and support on Catholic Religious Education to diocesan colleagues

To represent CES on the NBRIA Board in partnership with the Chief Inspector for Catholic Schools

To support the implementation of the Religious Education Directory, the Prayer and Liturgy Directory and the Catholic Life and Mission Directory.

To represent the CES on the Board of Religious Studies for the Catholic Certificate in Religious Studies (CCRS) or equivalent qualification.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and cover letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk