Caritas Migration Officer

Location: London, with support for remote working, regular travel in England and Wales, and rare travel overseas.

Contract: Temporary full-time for three years, depending on impact, with occasional evening and weekend meetings.

Salary: £30,000 per annum

Closing date: 5pm, 3 May 2022

Interview date: 18 or 19 May 2022 in central London

Apply: recruitment@csan.org.uk

CSAN is the official agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales in tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice affecting people living in these countries. We’re facing a steep rise in deep poverty, large numbers of refugees, loss of trust in institutions, and significant pressures on social, economic, and Church resources. In 2021, CSAN launched its three-year strategy to extend the social mission of the Church in a post-Covid society.

You will provide Catholic organisations with the support to extend take-up of UK Government refugee resettlement programmes. You will also support CSAN’s work to improve public policy and social action on immigration, modern slavery and human trafficking, with compelling evidence from our network.

CSAN expects all those working with the charity to share its commitment to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and adults at risk of harm.

For more information and for a recruitment pack, please email recruitment@csan.org.uk