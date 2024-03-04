Arundel and Brighton: Part-time Assistant Safeguarding Coordinator



Salary: £35-40,000 FTE

Contract: Part Time – 3 days PW – 0.6

Closing date: Wednesday 10 April

The Diocese of Arundel & Brighton is seeking to recruit a part-time Assistant Safeguarding Coordinator to support the work of our Safeguarding team and facilitate safe environments and consistently high standards across our parish communities.

The Diocese is committed to safeguarding as an integral part of the life and ministry of the Church, supported by and in compliance with the policies and procedures of the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency. The successful applicant will have a minimum of three years’ experience in safeguarding, having worked to promote the needs of children, young people and adults at risk in a multi-agency setting. The post holder will be responsible for training and recruiting Parish Safeguarding Representatives and for deputising for the Safeguarding Co-ordinator, maintaining close links with statutory agencies, partner agencies, and MAPPA (Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements).

To find out more and apply visit: abdiocese.org.uk/careers/asco