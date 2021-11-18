Administrative Assistant – JMI

Salary: £24,000 – £26,000 (dependent on experience)

Closing date: Friday 10 December

Interview date: Monday 20 December

Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working

Jesuit Media Initiatives are the small but passionate media team for the Jesuits in Britain, with a vision to help people on their journey of faith. We want to meet people where they are, however they are, and provide them with the tools they need to live out their relationship with God using Ignatian spirituality.

We reach hundreds of thousands of people around the world every day and that number continues to grow. We collaborate with a number of other organisations such as the Jesuit Refugee Service, Jesuit Missions and the Season of Creation, to produce content that serves the needs of many.

As we grow, we have the privilege of looking after and engaging with the digital communities that are emerging. We are looking to find new and innovative ways to build our user base and connect with them on a deeper level.

The role

We are looking for someone to join our small media team to help us make sure our “digital communities” are well looked after and engaged with, our volunteers are well-organised and our team are on top of the tasks needed to make things run smoothly. We are looking for someone who is a great communicator, who enjoys being a part of a team, collaborating with others, and has an energetic, positive ‘make-it-happen’ attitude that helps you juggle all those multiple tasks on a day-to-day basis.

For more information, please email jobs@jesuit.org.uk

Apply

Please email your CV and a cover letter outlining why you think you would be a good candidate for the job to jobs@jesuit.org.uk. Please put Administrative Assistant Application in the subject line