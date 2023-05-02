CBCEW Two Catholic Organisations Working Together Two Catholic Organisations Working ... CBCEW » »

This is an auspicious year for two Catholic organisations with long histories. In January, Catholic Womens’ League President Siobhan Garibaldi and member Margaret von Speyr, met with Pact’s Theresa Alessandro and Marie Norbury, to discuss working together.

Reflecting the energy of the 1200-strong CWL, Siobhan and Margaret brought some great ideas to that first meeting. Pact is the national Catholic charity providing support to prisoners and their families – this is Pact’s 125th anniversary year. When Siobhan put a hand-stitched ‘Cross in my Pocket’ on the table, Theresa and Marie knew it would be something prison chaplains could use in their ministry. By Easter, CWL members had provided 400 handmade ‘Cross in my Pocket’ items to prison chaplains for distribution among women and men in prison for whom faith can be life-changing and sometimes literally life-saving.

Theresa and Marie brought news of Pact’s new, illustrated Stations of the Cross liturgy to that first meeting. In the liturgy booklet, the voices of prisoners and their families describe their experiences, alongside illustrations from the Benedictine Sisters of Turvey Abbey. The CWL used this liturgy to pray the Stations of the Cross online on Fridays during Lent, led by National Secretary Jean Clarke. Margaret von Speyr ordered a batch of booklets and led an in-person Stations service with her Bexhill-on Sea CWL group. They collected generous donations for Pact too.

Siobhan had already spoken to Cardinal Nichols about her plans for CWL and her idea to form a partnership with Pact. Cardinal Nichols is Pact’s President so he understands and is concerned for the welfare of prisoners and their families. Together they had wondered whether CWL members might provide backpacks of useful, practical items for prisoners being released. So often, women and men leaving prison have very few belongings and little money. They may also have nowhere to stay. People in this situation report feeling frightened and overwhelmed – and yet they still hope to turn their lives around and make a fresh start.

Pact has identified two services where they can facilitate the CWL Prisoner’s Backpack project – in London and in Birmingham. CWL members will work with Pact services staff and volunteers to provide toiletries, snacks, underwear items and above all, dignity, for some of the most vulnerable people leaving prison.

In looking forward to working together, Pact CEO Andy Keen-Downs said, ‘People affected by the criminal justice system are often marginalised in our communities. There are more than 84,000 people in prison in England & Wales today – a number which is growing. I am delighted that members of the CWL will be helping to support the people we serve and the work we do at Pact. People in prison often tell me what a difference it makes to know someone cares about what happens to them. Helping people to make a fresh start is one way of putting our faith into action – and it makes communities safer too.’

The Catholic Womens League welcomes new members. Join a branch near you or start a new group! You can find out more by emailing Jean at natsec@cwlhq.org.uk

Pact, Prison Advice and Care Trust, welcomes parish reps who can join our network and keep prisoners and their families in the hearts and minds of their local parish. Find out more: parish.action@prisonadvice.org.uk

Follow Pact on Facebook and Twitter @PactFaithAction