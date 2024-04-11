Volunteering and Further Resources

And God is able to provide you with every blessing in abundance, so that by always having enough of everything, you may share abundantly in every good work.

2 Corinthians 9:8

The Catholic Church is one of the greatest providers of voluntary and charitable services across England and Wales. Catholic volunteering schemes such as helping at L’Arche centres, soup kitchens, prison support, food banks or befriending the elderly are a crucial means of social action. Not only do these organisations model the gospel imperative that Jesus proclaimed so clearly, but they are found in every diocese where the need is there.

‘In the social sphere, the Church has always wished to assume a double function: first to enlighten the minds in order to assist them to discover the truth and to find the right path to follow amid the different teachings that call for their attention; and secondly, to take part in action and to spread, with a real care for service and effectiveness, the energies of the Gospel.’ Octogesima Adveniens sec. 48.

In this way we see how faith and social action go hand in hand. In Section 3 we highlighted the importance of the Seven Corporal Works of Mercy:

To feed the hungry. To give water to the thirsty. To clothe the naked. To shelter the homeless. To visit the sick. To visit those in prison. To bury the dead.

There are Catholic charities across England and Wales which respond to these works of mercy and many other social issues every day and they need our help and support.

If you would like to volunteer or get involved locally or nationally, it is helpful to think about the mission you’re most interested in, how much time you have got and how far you would like to travel. Once you have decided where you would like to offer your support, you can contact the relevant charity to see whether they need your help. They will let you know what roles are available and provide you with relevant information and next steps to becoming a volunteer.

Here are some Catholic charities to choose from:



ACN UK – Aid to the Church in Need campaigns – https://acnuk.org/our-campaigns/

CAFOD Campaign for Change – Campaign (cafod.org.uk)

Caritas – Caritas – Ending poverty, promoting justice and restoring dignity

Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) – www.csan.org.uk

CARJ – CARJ -Catholic Association for Racial Justice

Coalition for Marriage – Coalition For Marriage (c4m.org.uk)

CYMFed – CYMFed – Catholic Youth Ministry Federation

DoCat – DOCAT | Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church (youcat.org)

Jesuit Refugee Service – JRS UK | Jesuit Refugee Service UK

L’Arche – L’Arche (larche.org.uk)

Mary’s Meals – https://marymeals.org.uk

Million Minutes – Million Minutes

Missio – Home – Missio

Order of Malta – https://www.orderofmalta.org.uk/

Pax Christi – https://paxchristi.org.uk

Santa Marta Group – https://santamartagroup.org/

Stella Maris – Home – Stella Maris

National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) – https://www.ncvo.org.uk/#/

NCVO produce a range of tools and resources for effective campaigning, from free downloadable factsheets to more detailed publications, and to guide you to useful resources produced by other organisations.

Catholic Schools

Catholic schools sit at the heart of local communities. There are many different ways that you can support and engage with your Catholic schools, from volunteering on school trips to being on the parents’ association panels. You can also live out your faith and serve your community by volunteering as a foundation governor at a local Catholic school – to find out more contact your diocese.

Model Press Release and Briefing Paper

Here are some helpful tips and templates when writing a press release or briefing paper.

Writing a Press Release

If you and your group set up a campaign to address a local issue, you may want to promote it so that others can get involved. A way to do this is through local news outlets, which can have big social media followings.



If you contact a local journalist they may ask you to send details of your campaign in an email format for consideration as a news story.



Be brief – they only want the who/what/where/how/why of a story – and no more than an A4 side or 300 words.



Always make clear the press release is on behalf of your local campaign group.



Here is a suggested template:

[your group name] St Peter’s RC Church Food Bank

[date] XX MONTH 202X

[headline, be brief] Call for more food bank donations

[first line, 25 words max] An Anychester food bank is calling for more donations to come forward as winter and the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

[slightly longer, key names and numbers] The food bank set up at St Peter’s RC Church Hall, on Hill Road, last summer has seen a big drop in donations recently as winter fuel bills have gone up, and with volunteers calling for more tinned produce and jars of baby food.

[name, indirect quote] Fionn McGann, chair, said that a local supermarket donating perishable food is a great help, but more is needed from the local community, in particular cans and jars.

[direct quote] Fionn said: “Fighting hunger is also about fighting waste, as Pope Francis has said, and it’s up to all of us to help out those who find themselves in difficulties.

“As the weather has worsened we’ve seen more people using the food bank while donations have gone down.

We’re really grateful for things about to go out of date, though tins and jars are also a great help because it means households can plan ahead, and not just get by hand to mouth.”

[include calls to action at the end] All donations for the food bank should be left in the container outside 22 Atalanta Road, Anychester at any time or day, or brought along to the church hall on Saturdays.

Writing a Parliamentary Briefing

The Catholic Church has a voice at local, national and international levels. It is important to make those with power and influence aware of the wonderful work undertaken by Catholic communities across our country and the world. One way to do this is through sending parliamentarians briefings. Parliamentary briefings are often written for one of two reasons:

It may be reactive . This means that perhaps you are aware that a particular debate is going to take place or a bill is going through its various stages in Parliament/the Senedd on a theme related to a concern you have, or a project you are involved with. In order to share your work or viewpoint with parliamentarians before a debate, or to encourage them to attend, it can be helpful to send a briefing.

. This means that perhaps you are aware that a particular debate is going to take place or a bill is going through its various stages in Parliament/the Senedd on a theme related to a concern you have, or a project you are involved with. In order to share your work or viewpoint with parliamentarians before a debate, or to encourage them to attend, it can be helpful to send a briefing. Sending a briefing can also be a proactive step. Sometimes it is important to inform parliamentarians about a project or a concern whether it is being discussed in parliament or not. This can be helpful in raising an issue which perhaps is not often discussed, or parliamentarians and wider society are less aware of. This can be particularly effective if the topic you want to engage parliamentarians with is taking place in their constituency or region.

MPs, MSs and Peers receive a huge amount of information each day, so it is important the briefings are kept short, concise and that it is made clear what action you want them to take.



You can include links and references if they serve a helpful purpose in explaining your points.

If you have a published press release, you may wish to include a link to it within your briefing.



Please see a suggested structure below to help you write briefings for parliamentarians:

Title

Here you can name the debate or bill you are responding to, the date that this debate is taking place and your organisation/project’s name.



Introduction and Overview

Here you will need to give a brief overview of:

Who you are as an organisation/project.

What your aims are.

How your work is connected to the debate/discussions in Parliament/the Senedd.

For example, if the topic was protecting the environment, the Bishops’ Conference may write:

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) is the permanent assembly of Bishops in the two member nations, which acts as the national representative body of the Catholic Church. This briefing provides updated information on the Catholic approach to the environmental crisis. It highlights the importance of faith communities in tackling the crisis, especially the pioneering work of Catholic communities in England and Wales, and showcases the recently updated teaching document by the Bishops on the environment, ‘The Call of Creation’.

Body of Text

This can be split into a number of sections with different titles if it makes your points clearer.

You may want to speak about your project in more detail and then in a separate point, raise the issues that your project is facing and why.

If you have produced a document you may wish to show case this, explain a bit about it and include a link.

For example, sticking with the environment theme the Bishops’ Conference may use the following sections:

Catholic social thought on protecting the environment.

The Guardians of Creation Project

The Call of Creation Document

Key Asks

After outlining your points, it may be helpful for you to include some bullet points at the end to emphasise what you would like parliamentarians or the UK/Welsh Government to do. This could range from asking them to:

Raise the issues in the chamber or at a debate.

Write to a Minister to make them aware of an issue.

Table an oral question to ask a Minister.

Meet with you or even to come and visit your project.

You do not need to send your briefing paper to every parliamentarian. You may choose to send it to your constituency MP/MS, the convenor of a debate or parliamentarians that are interested in the issue you want to raise. You can do this by sending the briefing via email usually in a pdf format to the official parliamentary email addresses of parliamentarians.

Websites

Here is a selection of websites, organisations and useful resource ideas to help you and your supporters be as effective as you can in your social action.



Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales:

Key Issues, Policy papers, Briefings and Contacts –

Our Work – Catholic Bishops’ Conference (cbcew.org.uk)

The Care of Creation and Love the Stranger documents can be found here:

https://www.cbcew.org.uk/documents-and-publications/

Social Justice –

Social Justice – Catholic Bishops’ Conference (cbcew.org.uk)

International Affairs –

International Affairs – Catholic Bishops’ Conference (cbcew.org.uk)

Dialogue and Unity –

Dialogue and Unity – Catholic Bishops’ Conference (cbcew.org.uk)



Main Political Parties

Conservative Party – Join Rishi today | Conservatives

Labour Party – The Labour Party – Home

Liberal Democrat Party – Liberal Democrats (libdems.org.uk)

Welsh Conservatives – The Welsh Conservative Party | (conservatives.wales)

Welsh Labour – Homepage – Welsh Labour – Welsh Labour | Llafur Cymru

Welsh Liberal Democrats – Welsh Liberal Democrats – Democratiaid Rhyddfrydol Cymru (libdems.wales)

Plaid Cymru – Party of Wales

Green Party – https://greenparty.org.uk/



Political Institutions

UK Parliament – UK Parliament

UK Parliament Live TV – Parliamentlive.tv – Commons

Senedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament) – Senedd Cymru | Welsh Parliament

UK Unions

Unison – UNISON – the public service union

Unite the Union – Trade Union, Unions UK, Workers Union – Unite the union

TUC – TUC: Trades Union Congress

Alliances, Networks and Thinktanks

Care – Home | CARE

Care for the Family – https://www.careforthefamily.org.uk/

Centre for Enterprise, Markets and Ethics – https://theceme.org

Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) – https://www.centreforsocialjustice.org.uk/

Citizens UK – Home – Citizens UK

Electoral Reform Society – www.electoral-reform.org.uk

Fabian Society – The future of the left since 1884 | Fabian Society

Fairtrade Foundation – Home – Fairtrade Foundation

Institute of Economic Affairs – IEA — Institute of Economic Affairs

Institute for Public Policy Research – Home | IPPR

Joseph Rowntree – JRF | The Joseph Rowntree Foundation

Liberty – Home – Liberty (libertyhumanrights.org.uk)

Living and Dying Well – https://livinganddyingwell.org.uk/

Policy Exchange – Policy Exchange – The Iran Question and British Strategy

Politeia – Home – Politeia

Right to Life – https://righttolife.org.uk

Theos – https://www.theosthinktank.co.uk

The Social Market Foundation – https://www.smf.co.uk

Together for the Common Good (T4CG) – Home – Together For The Common Good

Working Families – Working Families | Changing the way we live and work

Ecumenical organisations

Christians in Parliament – Christians in Parliament

Church Action on Poverty – https://www.church-poverty.org.uk/

Churches Together in England (CTE) – https://cte.org.uk/

Just Money Movement – https://justmoney.org.uk

Pact – https://www.prisonadvice.org.uk/

Young Christian Worker movement – YCW (ycwimpact.com)

Quakers Peace and Social Witness (QPSW) – Our work | Quakers in Britain

Campaigning in Collaboration – Campaigning in collaboration | NCVO

Christian Media

The Tablet – https://thetablet.co.uk

The Catholic Herald – Catholic Herald – Catholic Herald

The Universe – Home – Universe Catholic Weekly

Church Times – https://www.churchtimes.co.uk



News Media Association –https://newsmediauk.org

Diocesan Social Action websites

If you want to find out what’s happening in your diocese visit your diocesan website.



Key Social Justice Bible Texts for further reflection and prayer

Key Vatican documents on social justice issues

A Summary of Catholic Social Teaching

Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me.

Matthew 25:40

Catholic Social Teaching states that for everyone to be included and no one to be left behind, there needs to be a preferential option for the poor, vulnerable and marginalised.

This principle has to be central to our decision-making and social action. It recognises that if the strong are separated from the weak, the strong also become impoverished. To be fully human means to live together with equal dignity alongside the rest of God’s creation.



Dignity

Human life is sacred and the dignity of every human being is the foundation of a moral vision for society. We believe that every person is precious and that people are more important than things. We measure dignity by what enhances or threatens life, including war.



Call to Family, Community, and Participation

The person is not only sacred but is a social being in relationship with other people. How we organise our societies in economics, politics, law and policy directly affects our capacity to build community. Marriage, family life and relationships are the central social institutions that must be supported and strengthened. All people have a right and a duty to participate in society, seeking the common good and well-being of all.



Rights and Responsibilities

The Catholic tradition teaches that human dignity can only exist if human rights are protected and responsibilities are met. Every person has a fundamental right to life and a right to flourish as a whole being. Corresponding to these rights are duties and responsibilities to one another, to our families, and to wider society.



Preferential Option for the Poor

How we treat our most vulnerable people defines our values and principles. In a world where there are increasing divisions between rich and poor, our faith instructs us to put the needs of poor and vulnerable first for the sake of the common good.

The Dignity of Work and the Rights of Workers

The economy must serve people, not the other way around. Work is more than a way to make a living; it is a form of continuing participation in God’s creation. If the dignity of work is to be protected, then the basic rights of workers must be respected: the right to productive work, to decent and fair wages, to a safe working environment, to the organisation and joining of unions, to private property, and to economic initiative.

Solidarity

We are one human family regardless of our national, racial, ethnic, economic and ideological differences. We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, wherever they live in the world. Loving our neighbour has local, national and global implications. At the core of solidarity is the pursuit of universal justice and peace.

Care for God’s Creation

We show our respect for the Creator by our stewardship of creation. Care for the earth and all its in habitants is a requirement of our faith. We are called to protect both people and planet, living our faith in relationship with all of God’s creation. This global challenge has fundamental moral and ethical dimensions that cannot be ignored.

For a more detailed exploration of Catholic social teaching go to:

An Introduction to Catholic Social Thought by Michael P. Hornsby-Smith, CUP, 2006.

DoCat – DOCAT | Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church (youcat.org)

The Vatican – Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church (vatican.va)



All Bible quotations in this resource are taken from the English Standard Version.

Photos are sourced from Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, unsplash.com and pexels.com.