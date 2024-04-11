Social Justice in Scripture

Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me. Matthew 25:40

In this section we will look at:

How social justice is explored and handled in the Old and New Testaments.

What the Bible shows us about our responsibilities towards each other.

How God guides us through Scripture.

Social justice runs like a golden thread throughout Scripture. The Bible is very clear that we have social responsibilities for the earth and towards each other; not only in what we do but in what and who we speak up for. Some people think that religion and politics shouldn’t mix but this is a false dichotomy. Politics is the art of living well together and Jesus was always concerned with those who suffered at the hands of other people. His own death was, in part, a political challenge to the status quo.

When we leave out faith from politics, we leave out God from our local, national and international decision-making and legislation. We see the multiple effects of this with the breakdown of civil society, corrupt governance and dictators leading oppressive regimes. With substantial levels of poverty and rising levels of conflict and violence in many parts of the world leading to mass migration and unstable global economics, we need Catholic perspectives more than ever. Engaging in politics and living out our faith are not a choice between God and the world. How we seek God’s guidance in our daily life and management of world affairs shapes the common good and the kingdom that Jesus invited us to share.

In a democratic system we have the right to participate in politics at different levels: from electing our representatives to responding to government consultations, to making a difference in our neighbourhood, to challenging institutions and various sectors. We should take advantage of these opportunities whenever we can. In this way we express our faith through social action. We try to look at the world through the eyes of Jesus, to draw on our Catholic Tradition, to challenge injustices wherever we can, and to support others in their pursuit of the common good.

Catholic Principles for reading the Bible before we look at a number of important themes in Scripture, here are some Catholic principles for reading the Bible:

God is the principal author of Sacred Scripture. God used specific people who wrote in human language at a particular time and place in history. These writers reflected their own personalities and educations. The truth that they conveyed is differently presented and expressed in the various types of historical writing, in prophetical and poetical texts, and in other forms of literary expression. Catholics seek to understand what a sacred author is saying to be true, distinguishing that from something he is using as an image to help them understand the truth more clearly. God chose to reveal certain truths for the sake of salvation. This message of salvation is the set of revealed truths which Catholics call the “deposit of faith,” or Divine Revelation. The Bible is primarily concerned with telling these truths, which are without error.

To help Catholics grow in faith as they read Scripture, the Church gives us three important points for interpreting and understanding the Bible:

‘Be especially attentive “to the content and unity of the whole Scripture”’. (Catechism, 112). It all fits together, so we shouldn’t just look at selected parts in isolation. Read the Bible within ’the living Tradition of the whole Church’ (Catechism, 113), since the Holy Spirit guides the Church in interpreting Scripture. Especially helpful is seeing how the saints, popes, early church fathers and mothers and Church councils have commented on Scripture throughout history. Pay attention to ‘the coherence of the truths of faith among themselves and within the whole plan of Revelation’. (Catechism, 114).

The entire deposit of faith forms a wonderful unity – doctrine sheds light on Scripture, and Scripture on doctrine.

The Christian faith is not a ‘religion of the book’. Christianity is the religion of the ‘Word of God’, a word which is ‘not a written and mute word, but the Word is incarnate and living’.

Catechism of the Catholic Church, sec.108.

How the Bible Speaks to Catholics

In the New Testament, the Old is generally spoken of as ‘the Scriptures’ or ‘the sacred writings’ (Matthew 21:42). Gradually the word ‘Scripture’ has been used in the singular and has become a synonym for the Bible. Catholics cite Acts 8:32 to support this definition.

Catholics believe that there are different senses to our understanding of the Bible:

The literal sense – the meaning conveyed by the words of Scripture and discovered by exegesis, following the rules of sound interpretation. All other senses of Sacred Scripture are based on the literal.

– the meaning conveyed by the words of Scripture and discovered by exegesis, following the rules of sound interpretation. All other senses of Sacred Scripture are based on the literal. The spiritual sense – In light of the unity of God’s plan, not just the text of Scripture but also the realities and events about which it speaks can be signs.

– In light of the unity of God’s plan, not just the text of Scripture but also the realities and events about which it speaks can be signs. The allegorical sense – We can find a more profound understanding of events by seeing their significance in Christ; so the crossing of the Red Sea is both a sign of Christ’s victory and of Christian baptism.

– We can find a more profound understanding of events by seeing their significance in Christ; so the crossing of the Red Sea is both a sign of Christ’s victory and of Christian baptism. The moral sense – The events we read in Scripture should lead us to act justly and fairly.

– The events we read in Scripture should lead us to act justly and fairly. The anagogical sense (Greek: anagoge, ‘leading’) – We can see the realities and events in the Bible in terms of their eternal significance, leading us home to God. So the Church on earth is a sign of the heavenly Jerusalem.

The whole point of reading is to encounter God, understand the revelation he has given us, and to grow in faith and wisdom in our everyday life. We do not read alone, we read the Bible within the tradition of the Church to benefit from the holiness and wisdom of all the faithful who have gone before us. Let us now take a look at the Bible through the lens of some key social justice themes as they emerge and develop in the Old and New Testaments.

Creation Care

The faithful, therefore, must learn the deepest meaning and the value of all creation, as well as its role in the harmonious praise of God.

Lumen Gentium, sec. 34.

The world sings of an infinite Love: how can we fail to care for it?

Laudate Deum, sec. 65.

God created the world so that we would live in harmony with each other and flourish in community (Genesis 1-2). “The Lord is good to all, and his compassion is over all that he has made”. (Psalm 145:9). Any breakdown in relationship between humans, and humans and the rest of the created world, is a violation of God’s design and purpose. Social justice helps to address this violation and aims to heal creation once again.

Our global climate crisis is revealing the extent of our misunderstanding of our relationship to creation and provokes us to renewed action and concern on behalf of our world and its multiple life-forms. The misunderstanding arises, in part, from our traditional translation of Genesis 1:26 as: ‘Then God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.”’

Some interpretations of the word ‘dominion’ imply human control and power over the rest of the earth. Whereas it really relates to our responsibilities as created beings. More recently ‘stewardship’ and ‘care for creation’ have been used to describe the relationship and role between humanity and creation. In his recent Apostolic Exhortation, Laudate Deum, Pope Francis provides us with a different idea called ‘situated anthropocentrism’ where humanity is still at the centre, but at the centre of a web of necessary and mutual relationships across all of creation.

Pope Francis also reminds us in Laudato Si: “..we must forcefully reject the notion that our being created in God’s image justifies absolute dominion over the earth and her creatures. The biblical texts are to be read in their context… recognising that they tell us to “till and keep” the garden of the world. (Genesis 2:5). “Tilling” refers to cultivating, ploughing, or working, while “keeping” means caring, protecting, overseeing and preserving.” (Laudato Si, sec. 67).

Today, as we see the damage to our planet and acknowledge our responsibility for the causes, we know our relationship and responsibilities towards creation need to change urgently. We are co-creators of the earth’s wellbeing not passive consumers of its resources.

Contemplating the life, death and resurrection of Jesus we discover anew what it is for us to be the image of God. If we are created in the image and likeness of the Creator incarnate in Jesus then our rule and dominion is to be like his. Service to all inspired by love of all, and a sustained commitment to their wellbeing and flourishing. “That they may have life and have it abundantly.” (John 10:10).

For all our blessings, progress and achievements, we remain creatures among creatures; at one with the multiple life-forms created and willed into being by the loving Creator. We are called to grow in a perfect compassionate love imaging the compassionate Creator who Jesus revealed to us. To imitate the God who knows the falling of even the smallest sparrow from the sky.

Our need for universal harmony is made possible through Christ’s incarnation as expressed in Colossians 1:15-20:

‘He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things hold together. And he is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in everything he might be pre-eminent. For in him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross.’

Since all things come from, through and in God (Romans 11:36), the final goal of creation is that Christ should be all in all (1 Corinthians 15:28).

Law and a new Social Order

The social order requires constant improvement; it must be founded in truth, built on justice, and enlivened by love: it should grow in freedom towards a more humane equilibrium.

Gaudium et Spes, sec. 26.

We are called to direct society to the pursuit of the common good and, with this purpose in mind, to persevere in consolidating its political and social order, its fabric of relations, its human goals.

Fratelli Tutti, sec. 66.

The prolonged oppression of the people of Israel exiled in Egypt is the model of social injustice. God hears their cry (Exodus 2:23-25; 3:7) and calls Moses to lead Israel to Mount Sinai (Exodus 19:4). There God establishes a constitution for Israel as a free people living according to a different order of social justice – The Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:2-17; Deuteronomy 5:6-21). The institution of the Sabbath promotes social equality, enabling everyone to rest and worship God, whether servants, strangers, employers, citizens and even the animals (Exodus 20:8-11; Deuteronomy 5:12-15).

One product of our 24/7 culture is a needs-based employment where workers’ hours are determined by someone else’s priorities, conditions and profits. Without appropriate rights and sufficient rest this leads to widespread employment insecurity and financial instability.

The Law (Torah), as described in the Pentateuch, prioritises our duties towards the weakest people at all stages of life. Social justice depends on the fairness and strength of the legal system and the ability to challenge corruption, the Torah states: “You shall not render an unjust judgment” (Leviticus 19:15); “You shall have one law for the alien and for the citizen: for I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 24:22). God is the model of the just judge who “loves righteousness and justice…” (Psalms 9:5; 33:5; 36:6; 37:6). In order for people to receive justice, our current UK legal system must function fairly, efficiently and affordably. It should enable justice to be met without lengthy and costly processes and for there to be clearly defined mechanisms of support as determined by the police and Crown Prosecution Service.

Again and again in the Bible, God defends the most vulnerable from social injustice: “You shall not wrong or oppress a resident alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt. You shall not abuse any widow or orphan… If you do abuse them, when they cry out to me, I will surely heed their cry” (Exodus 22:21-23). A commitment to respect and pay the poor for their work promptly is repeated explicitly, as is the harvest provision to the poorest (Deuteronomy 24:6-22). These issues are highlighted by Jesus when he reads from Isaiah 58 and 61 in Luke 4:16-21 and in so many of his parables and teachings.

One of the defining issues of our time is the number of migrants and asylum seekers needing safety and sanctuary regardless of whether they are fleeing war, violence or natural disaster. With migration figures globally recorded at their highest ever, it is an issue at the heart of the Church’s mission. In the face of this challenge, the migration experiences of many communities throughout the Scriptures speak powerfully to our own times including Jesus’ very own parents soon after his birth.

Kings and Prophets

There is no better way to establish political life on a truly human basis than by fostering an inward sense of justice and kindliness, and of service to the common good.

Gaudium et Spes, sec. 73.

Government leaders should be the first to make the sacrifices that foster encounter.

Fratelli Tutti, sec. 190.

The Scriptures take a critical view of the many kings of Israel who represent an often, abusive, centralised national power (1 Samuel 8). We see the result of the breakdown in the fall of the kingdom and the destruction of the Jerusalem Temple (2 Kings 24-25). The true King of Israel and of the world is God (Psalms 95-99). His messengers are the prophets who serve him as their true King and who cry out for justice and liberation. ‘Woe to those who make iniquitous decrees, who write oppressive statutes, to turn aside the needy from justice and to rob the poor of my people of their right…’ (Isaiah 10:1-2a).

Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Amos and Micah constantly speak on behalf of the marginalised. They are the social reformers who oppose the bastions of power – the bad kings, corrupt judges and flawed institutions, including religious leaders and the wealthy, in support of the poor and oppressed. They command the people to: “hate evil and love good, and establish justice at the gate” (Amos 5:15). Later, Jesus becomes the ultimate prophet dying for justice as well as speaking up for it.

We still have prophets in our own time. Their voice and leadership can speak just as powerfully to our hearts and minds. The prophetic role of Pope Francis in particular, has challenged us to think and live in radically new ways.

Equality and Respect

Respect and love ought to be extended also to those who think or act differently than we do in social, political and even religious matters. In fact, the more deeply we come to understand their ways of thinking through such courtesy and love, the more easily will we be able to enter into dialogue with them.

Gaudium et Spes, sec. 28.

The dignity of others is to be respected in all circumstances, not because that dignity is something we have invented or imagined, but because human beings possess an intrinsic worth superior to that of material objects and contingent situations. Fratelli Tutti, sec. 213. Jesus re-defined the idea of kingship and the ‘Kingdom of God’ on earth, by championing equality before God rather than hierarchy. His politics build on Old Testament foundations and develop them further: “you know that among the Gentiles those whom they recognise as their rulers lord it over them, and their great ones are tyrants over them. But it is not so among you; but whoever wishes to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you must be slave of all” (Mark 10:42-44).

This inspires Paul to say that belief in Christ enables us to overcome social, religious and cultural differences. “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28) and therefore, the gifts of each should be valued. (Romans 12:4-8; 1 Corinthians 12).

Jesus continues to develop his teachings on social justice beyond the limits of the Jewish Law, to help one’s neighbours even in situations that fall outside the legal framework. This is demonstrated in the Parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:29-37) as well as his healing people on the Sabbath, and talking with children, women, sex workers, lepers and tax collectors.

Jesus’ criteria are laid out in the Last Judgement: “truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40) and in the Golden Rule (Mark 12:28-34). Here Jesus re-emphasises the founding values of the Torah (Leviticus 19:18; Deuteronomy 6:4-9) as the key to religious living and warns of unethical working practices (Matthew 18:23-35; 25:14-30), so that the private and the public spheres are equally called to justice and compassion (James 2:14-26).

These texts are just as powerful today. The same issues are often perpetuated with those incarcerated in our prisons, those who can and cannot get work, those who are discriminated against and excluded at multiple levels of societal wellbeing.

Wealth and Poverty

Never has the human race enjoyed such an abundance of wealth, resources and economic power, and yet a huge proportion of the world’s citizens are still tormented by hunger and poverty.

Gaudium et Spes, sec. 4.

As a community, we have an obligation to ensure that every person lives with dignity and has sufficient opportunities for his or her integral development.

Fratelli Tutti, sec. 118.

Jesus despised luxury at the expense of those in poverty. He addresses the economic roots of social injustice by challenging our fear for personal security and greed with regard to material goods. “No one can serve two masters… You cannot serve God and wealth. Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing?” (Matthew 6:24-34).

This mandate motivated the early Christian community to live modestly: “all who believed were together and had all things in common; they would sell their possessions and goods and distribute the proceeds to all, as any had need” (Acts 2:44-47).

Today there are many options being explored to address the continued gulf between those living in poverty and those with wealth. These include a commitment to a universal minimum wage; adequate housing; fair and just access to education and healthcare necessary for a dignified life; and revisions of both the benefits’ and taxation systems.

Belonging and Community

For the bonds which unite the faithful are mightier than anything dividing them.

Gaudium et Spes, sec. 92.

By its very nature, love calls for growth in openness and the ability to accept others as part of a continuing adventure that makes every periphery converge in a greater sense of mutual belonging.

Fratelli Tutti, sec. 95.

The biblical vision for society is rooted in a community of love and belonging among all its creatures. The animals are to enjoy the same Sabbath rest as the king and the pauper. James 2:14-26 summarises this vision by saying that ‘faith without works is dead’ so that we have a duty to put our faith into practice by caring for those in need and challenging injustice wherever we find it.

It took Jesus’ death and resurrection to unite faith in Christ with social justice, and with him we build community, solidarity and the common good. So, we must continue to work towards the peace and reconciliation of a new heaven and a new earth (Revelation 21).

Pope Francis makes this focus on solidarity very clear in his encyclical Fratelli Tutti when he states that challenging the structural causes of poverty is a key dimension of social action:

Solidarity means much more than engaging in sporadic acts of generosity. It means thinking and acting in terms of community. It means that the lives of all are prior to the appropriation of goods by a few. It also means combatting the structural causes of poverty, inequality, the lack of work, land and housing, the denial of social and labour rights (Fratelli Tutti, sec. 116).

When we challenge social injustice we:

Deepen our relationship with God.

Live out the biblical imperative.

Love and serve our neighbours before God.

Pray regularly for justice and peace.

Transcend and break down boundaries

Give generously of ourselves

Provide mutual affirmation and support.

Give hope to ourselves and others.

Translate what we believe into action.

Empower and transform the world.

Advocate and protect human dignity.

Demonstrate Catholic social teaching.

Help to build God’s kingdom on earth.

Express real values and meaning in human life.

Be a voice for the voiceless.

Encourage others to work for social justice.

Three Biblical Reflections for Discussion

1. Social Justice for Workers:

A Bible reflection on Luke 19:11-27 (and Matthew 25:14-30)

Read the parable of the Talents and see how the different perspectives and experiences of the slaves raise key questions about workers’ rights and the role of the Master – the boss.

The Parable of the Talents

As they were listening to this, he went on to tell a parable, because he was near Jerusalem and because they supposed that the kingdom of God was to appear immediately. So he said, “A nobleman went to a distant region to receive royal power for himself and then return. He summoned ten of his slaves and gave them ten pounds and said to them, ‘Do business with these until I come back.’ But the citizens of his country hated him and sent a delegation after him, saying, ‘We do not want this man to rule over us.’ When he returned, having received royal power, he ordered these slaves to whom he had given the money to be summoned so that he might find out what they had gained by doing business. The first came forward and said, ‘Lord, your pound has made ten more pounds.’ He said to him, ‘Well done, good slave! Because you have been trustworthy in a very small thing, take charge of ten cities.’ Then the second came, saying, ‘Lord, your pound has made five pounds.’ He said to him, ‘And you, rule over five cities.’ Then the other came, saying, ‘Lord, here is your pound. I wrapped it up in a piece of cloth, for I was afraid of you, because you are a harsh man; you take what you did not deposit and reap what you did not sow.’ He said to him, ‘I will judge you by your own words, you wicked slave! You knew, did you, that I was a harsh man, taking what I did not deposit and reaping what I did not sow? Why, then, did you not put my money into the bank? Then when I returned, I could have collected it with interest.’ He said to the bystanders, ‘Take the pound from him and give it to the one who has ten pounds.’ (And they said to him, ‘Lord, he has ten pounds!’) ‘I tell you, to all those who have, more will be given, but from those who have nothing, even what they have will be taken away. But as for these enemies of mine who did not want me to rule over them—bring them here and slaughter them in my presence.’“

We all know the traditional interpretation of this parable. God has given us ‘talents’ – here described as ‘pounds’, and we will be judged on our use of them at the Last Judgement. But is that the meaning Jesus intended? The head of the household in Luke 19:12 is an aristocrat who is going off on business and leaves his most powerful servants a huge amount of money, each according to their skill, to make him a profit while he is away. The amount of money is on a fabulous scale: 10, 5 and 1 talents or pounds. We are talking about millions of pounds in today’s currency. The investment opportunities would include lending to peasants with high interest rates to plant crops and with the land forfeit as collateral or buying up essential supplies and selling them on at profit to those in most need. Remember that the peasants in Jesus’ time are already paying a large part of their produce in tax in kind to the Romans and to the Temple, so the stewards’ extortionate and exploitative profit-making is on top of an already heavy taxation. Again, this buys into the process of alienating the peasants from the land so that they become dependent on the new elite large estate owners. In Luke’s gospel, the aristocrat departs a nobleman and returns a king. There is a memory of Herod’s sons rushing off to Rome to claim the throne with Herod Antipas returning as King of Galilee.

Look at the praise poured out on the first two stewards, but what would the original audience have thought of them? Amazingly, the third steward tells it as it is. He has safeguarded his master’s money but refused to collude with the iniquitous practices of his fellow stewards. He cuts through the seeming virtue of their service and names and shames his master as strict, cruel, harsh and merciless, as an exploiter of the labour of others. He is the vulnerable whistle blower who exposes the structure of exploitation and gives a prophetic judgement on it. His reward is exclusion, poverty, misery and gnashing of teeth with the homeless. He is being excluded from the luxury of his master’s household into the daily struggle of the day labourers.

This is a dangerous story. It makes those at the top and bottom of society reflect on what would happen if retainers and stewards no longer colluded with their master. What would happen if they took up common cause with the landless and powerless masses that remain in the majority today?

Questions for discussion

How does this Bible text speak to you?

What does it invite us to do as individuals?

What does it invite us to do as groups, communities and as the Church?

2. Social Justice for the Poor Man at the Gate

A Bible reflection on Luke 16:19-31

Read this story about wealth and poverty and how two very different people received the opposite responses from Abraham after death for the way in which they had lived on earth.

The Rich Man and Lazarus

“There was a rich man who was dressed in purple and fine linen and who feasted sumptuously every day. And at his gate lay a poor man named Lazarus, covered with sores, who longed to satisfy his hunger with what fell from the rich man’s table; even the dogs would come and lick his sores. The poor man died and was carried away by the angels to be with Abraham. The rich man also died and was buried. In Hades, where he was being tormented, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham far away with Lazarus by his side. He called out, ‘Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, for I am in agony in these flames.’ But Abraham said, ‘Child, remember that during your lifetime you received your good things and Lazarus in like manner evil things, but now he is comforted here, and you are in agony. Besides all this, between you and us a great chasm has been fixed, so that those who might want to pass from here to you cannot do so, and no one can cross from there to us.’ He said, ‘Then I beg you, father, to send him to my father’s house— for I have five brothers—that he may warn them, so that they will not also come into this place of torment.’ Abraham replied, ‘They have Moses and the prophets; they should listen to them.’ He said, ‘No, father Abraham, but if someone from the dead goes to them, they will repent.’ He said to him, ‘If they do not listen to Moses and the prophets, neither will they be convinced even if someone rises from the dead.’ ”

Here we have a powerful and wealthy man, dressed in purple clothes. These cost a fortune and imply a royal or imperial official, whose fine cotton is imported at great expense from Egypt. Lazarus meanwhile, is described as destitute, corpse-like, almost carrion for the wild dogs. Yet the dogs alone are kind to him, licking his sores which are the result of malnutrition. The social difference between the two protagonists could not be greater and, to underline this, Jesus emphasises the great gate that keeps Lazarus (whose name in Greek ironically means “God helps”) excluded. If only the gate had been open, everything would have been different. The rich man dies and is no doubt buried with honour.

But now in paradise, like a privileged dinner guest, Lazarus reclines on the breast of Father Abraham and the Rich Man is in torment in Hades; not Hell but the place where you await the resurrection and learn the lessons you should have done in life. What has the Rich Man learnt? He asks Abraham to command Lazarus to bring him water but Abraham reminds him of his life and that this is the consequence. There is a play here between the gate the Rich Man could have opened at any time to have comforted Lazarus and the great gulf that now separates them. Next, the Rich Man asks Abraham to send Lazarus to his brothers so they can avoid his fate. Abraham points out they already have all they need in the teaching of Moses. Again, notice how the Rich Man speaks of Lazarus, as an insignificant slave. He has learnt nothing. And then that extraordinary, ironic sentence ‘If someone goes to them from the dead, they will repent.’ And Abraham’s retort: if they have ignored Moses and the prophets, who spoke God’s word, why would they listen to one resurrected?

Throughout, Abraham seeks the Rich Man’s recognition of Lazarus as equally a child of God. Yet he only cares about his brothers. He cannot see Lazarus as a child of God and, therefore, as his brother, which is the teaching of the Torah. In telling this story Jesus places himself squarely in the prophetic tradition of Isaiah 1:16-17,5:7; Jeremiah 5:23-29; 21:11-14; Amos 2:6-11; 5:10-24 and Micah 3:1-3, 9-12, which condemns the exploitation of earlier generations of Kings and oppressive royal officials. But the story also highlights how class and family interests within the new economy have undermined the sense of solidarity among the people.

The parable gives us a way of interpreting the two-tiered society of the time. That such a great divide between the rich and the people of the soil is the direct result of serious interest on loans, of high taxation and their consequences. What is required is the re-establishment of a sense of mutuality, of fundamental relationship. Without this, it is possible for the rich to continue to exploit the poor, seizing land and building great estates through the manipulation of debt. The shared space that they all once inhabited as Israel, the people of God, has been undermined and re-interpreted. The poor are meant to believe this is God’s will or blessing.

As Jesus tells the story, this official interpretation unravels. The destitute on the street becomes the honoured guest at the heavenly banquet. It is fitting that Jesus should have referenced Abraham, whom the Jerusalem elite had used as the symbol of their class and its ethnic purity, and who legitimated their rule. In Jesus’ story, however, Abraham is now the one who restores true kinship and hospitality to the destitute. Such stories show Jesus in serious conflict over the interpretation of the religious Law and its application.

Questions for discussion

How does this Bible text speak to you?

What does it invite us to do as individuals?

What does it invite us to do as groups, communities and as the Church?

3. Social Justice for Women

A Bible reflection on Luke 18:1-8

Read the parable of the struggle and perseverance of a poor widow and see how faith and resistance are crucial if we aren’t satisfied with an unjust life.

The Parable of the Widow and the Unjust Judge

Then Jesus told them a parable about their need to pray always and not to lose heart. He said, “In a certain city there was a judge who neither feared God nor had respect for people. In that city there was a widow who kept coming to him and saying, ‘Grant me justice against my accuser.’ For a while he refused, but later he said to himself, ‘Though I have no fear of God and no respect for anyone, yet because this widow keeps bothering me, I will grant her justice, so that she may not wear me out by continually coming.’ ”And the Lord said, “Listen to what the unjust judge says. And will not God grant justice to his chosen ones who cry to him day and night? Will he delay long in helping them? I tell you, he will quickly grant justice to them. And yet, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?” Jesus told this parable to encourage his followers to persevere in prayer and to confront injustice while awaiting God’s Kingdom. Jesus assures his followers that God will provide justice in the end. The place of this parable is an unnamed city. Here are the civil authorities who frequently make corrupt alliances with the priests, lawyers, governors, militia and the rich. Widows were very vulnerable in Jesus’ society – they were among the powerless ones. In this parable we have two people: the judge described as one of these bad characters who did not fear God or respect humanity. The Biblical insistence of doing justice for the widow and orphan was because there was no justice for those living in poverty, such as described in Exodus 22:21-23. And since there are so many similar texts in Exodus, Deuteronomy and the Prophets, it is clear that such compassionate practice was often abandoned. And we have the widow who constantly begs the judge to grant her justice. These two people lived in the same city but represent opposites at every level.

While we do not know the nature of the injustice the widow has suffered, it must have been serious if she wasn’t willing to give it up. She was defenceless and trying to make a legal case against someone who had wronged her. Jesus’ story presumes the woman is without support or worse, that her family have undermined her inheritance rights by bribing the local judge. A woman had to be represented in court by a man usually of her immediate family, but Jesus tells us she is alone, so her prospects are not hopeful. In this story the widow’s claims are just, but she has no means to persuaude the judge to act positively on her behalf. The presumption is the judge has already been bribed to find fault against her. Jesus tells us the judge is so corrupt that he “has no fear of God and has no respect for anyone”. This is already clear as he deals with her case alone. All such cases, by right, demand a tribunal, so bribes have already perverted the Law. This is a judge who has colluded with the Roman forces of occupation and their systematic alienation of the local masses from their means of support and survival, creating a culture of debt and dependency.

But the widow does not give up. She sees exactly what is happening, she knows what her rights are and she works out an effective strategy to bring about the justice which the corrupt process deprives her of. She does not appeal to the court, as the local justice system has been clearly undermined. She identifies the key figure who can change things and targets him – the unjust judge. She goes public. She appears day after day at the town gate where the men of influence gather, and she cries out against him. One woman’s voice repeatedly calling for justice. She speaks the truth and many there will recognise it as truth. She makes public the corruption of the Law which should serve all. Notice her emphasis is on calling him to do justice. She is calling him to account in public.

So what made the judge change? Was he afraid of her, worried about how she might discredit him or is he just fed up with her insistence? One day he says to himself: “because this widow keeps bothering me, I will grant her justice, so that she may not wear me out by continually coming.” At last, her constant demand brought her justice. He can only take a certain amount of shame, because beyond that, his own authority will be undermined and his wealthy backers may no longer have use of him.

Jesus gives us a model of a thoughtful and creative woman whose unorthodox action, beyond the norms of gender and status, gains the just verdict that simple appeals to the compromised system could never have achieved. As a piece of sustained grass roots activism it has a lot to teach us.

Women are often the most vulnerable persons in our cultures today. They should not need to beg for justice nor should they beg alone. No woman should passively allow themselves to be imprisoned in roles that diminish them or that oppressive societies determine for them. As Christ’s followers, both men and women have a responsibility to persist, to be faithful in prayer, and to be active in the struggle for social justice.

Questions for discussion

How does this Bible text speak to you?

What does it invite us to do as individuals?

What does it invite us to do as groups, communities and as the Church?