Trustee – Charles Plater Trust

Are you motivated to promote Catholic Social Teaching by contributing to a Trust dedicated to honouring Father Charles Plater’s SJ commitment to equality and social justice? The Charles Plater Trust makes grants to organisations throughout England and Wales to increase awareness of Catholic Social Teaching (CST) by supporting education and CST in action, building on the work of the former Plater College, Oxford.

The Trust is seeking new Trustees to join a committed Board at an exciting point, as it embarks upon the next stage of its evolution, reenergising Charles Plater’s original vision and commitment to social justice.

Our primary requirement is commitment to the vision combined with the skills and capabilities to complement our existing Trustees and translate the vison into action. If you have investment management, grant making, finance, legal and/or social justice practitioner experience these skill sets are of particular interest, however commitment to promoting social justice is the overriding motivation we are seeking.

The Charles Plater Trust is an active Board of Trustees dedicated to helping grant recipients to achieve maximum impact using the financial support that the Trust provides. The Board provides strategic leadership, ensuring appropriate governance in partnership with a professional Trust Manager. You will need to be able to demonstrate commitment to Catholic Social Teaching and collaborative working with fellow Trustees, the Trust Manager and with other organisations to develop and sustain effective partnerships.

If you are motivated by the challenge of developing a trust in pursuit of these objectives, can demonstrate an outstanding track record of working towards social justice combined with strong understanding of effective governance we would love to speak with you.

The minimum commitment is to three Trustee meetings per year and additional responsibilities discharged through a subcommittee structure. In addition all Trustees are expected to act as the link between the Board and a specific number of grant awardee organisations.

Apply

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirm their right to work in the UK.

We want to increase the diversity of our Board and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds, to enable us to better represent the people we support.