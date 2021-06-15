Trust Manager – Charles Plater Trust

Hours: 3 days per week

Location: Likely home based with some travel to London office

Salary: up to £55,000, FTE, subject to experience. It is expected that the role will involve a 3 day per week commitment and salary will be paid pro-rata.

Deadline: Friday 2 July

An opportunity has arisen for a highly motivated individual to ensure that The Charles Plater Trust honours the legacy of Father Charles Plater by increasing awareness of Catholic Social Teaching (CST) by supporting education and CST in action. the Trust makes grants to organisations throughout England and Wales in pursuit of the Plater vision, building on the work of the former Plater College, Oxford

You will join the Trust at an exciting point, as it embarks upon the next stage of its evolution, reenergising Charles Plater’s original vison. You will coordinate the work of the Trust bearing his name and ensure that grant recipients are able to achieve maximum impact using the financial support that the Trust provides.

The role will provide strategic and operational management to the Charles Plater Trust on behalf of the Board of Trustees, forming a bridge between Trustees and charity beneficiaries to ensure that the charitable objectives of the Trust are achieved with appropriate governance, and maximum impact in supporting social action aligned to Catholic Social Teaching. You will need to be able to demonstrate commitment and achievement working collaboratively with other organisations and developing effective partnerships based on trust and shared commitment.

If you are motivated by the challenge of developing a trust in pursuit of these objectives, can demonstrate an outstanding track record of working towards Catholic social justice combined with strong understanding of achieving effective governance aligned with trust fund management we would love to speak with you.

The role will likely be home based and will involve some travel to the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London and travel across England and Wales to meet grant recipients and develop an understanding of the Catholic social justice environment.

Apply

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirm their right to work in the UK.

Closing date for applications: 2 July 2021, interviews will be held wc 19th July.

For a job description or for further information please contact HR@cbcew.org.uk