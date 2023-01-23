Marriage Care: Become a Relationship Counsellor

This is a life-changing opportunity to train and volunteer within a supportive, nurturing and inspiring community and make the world of difference to couples and families. Our Certificate in Relationship Counselling (CRC) will equip you with all the skills, knowledge and practical experience you need to counsel couples safely and effectively.

The two year CRC training course will start on the 31 March 2023 and has been made possible thanks to the contribution of our volunteer trainers and Centre members, funding from national and local charitable Trusts, and a contribution from couples who attend Marriage Care’s marriage preparation service. Whilst there is no charge to trainees for the course itself, if selected there is a non-refundable deposit of £150 to secure your place and we will invite trainees to set up a monthly donation of £40 for the duration of the training towards costs associated with selection and the residential element of the training.

This role would require an enhanced DBS check.

If you are interested and would like to apply, please read through the ‘CRC 2023 Recruitment Information’ booklet below. Then, click on the ‘Apply Now’ button to complete our application form. When applying, you may want to have your relevant certificates and photo ID (e.g.: passport or drivers licence) ready to upload. However this can be done after submitting your application.

