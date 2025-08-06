Events The Well: Evening of Eucharistic revival with Christopher West and Mike Mangione On Thursday 11 September, St George’s Cathedral is hosting an evening of reflection and Eucharistic revival.  icon-home » Events » The Well: Evening of Eucharistic re...

Thursday 11 September

Join Christopher West and Mike Mangione for an evening of beauty, reflection and Eucharistic revival.

On Thursday 11 September, St George’s Cathedral is hosting a special evening of beauty, reflection and Eucharistic revival with Christopher West and Mike Mangione.

The heart burns with a mysterious thirst; The Well is an invitation to quench that thirst. The Well engages the imagination and the senses with live music by Mike Mangione and the dynamic presentation of Christopher West, for a revival like you’ve never experienced before.

This exciting event is taking place at 6.30pm-9.30pm on 11 September, with tickets priced at £21. Organised by the Southwark Catholic Youth Service and the Agency for Evangelisation and Catechesis, the event is aimed at over 18s, and any under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

The tickets are expected to sell-out fast, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Book here

Event timings:

6:30pm Doors Open

7:00pm Start

9:30pm End

Featured Speakers

Christopher West, Th.D.

As one of its founders, Dr. West has served the Theology of the Body Institute in various capacities since 2004: as the leading faculty member, as a board member, a research fellow, and a curriculum advisor. He was appointed President of the Institute in 2018 and serves as Professor of Theological Anthropology in the jointly sponsored Masters program with Pontifex University. His global lecturing, best-selling books, multiple audio and video programs, and popular podcast (co-hosted by his wife Wendy) have made him one of the world’s most recognized teachers of St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body. Of all his titles and roles, however, he is most proud to call himself a devoted husband and father

Mike Mangione

Mike is a professional Americana/folk/blues musician who has toured the world both as a solo artist and with his bands Mike Mangione & the Union and Mike Mangione & the Kin. He’s been sharing the gift of his music at TOB Institute courses and events since 2008 and is co-creator with Christopher West and Jason Clark of the Institute’s premier live events Made for More and The well. He is also host of the acclaimed podcast Time & the Mystery and a proud husband and father of three.

Please note: There will be photography and video recording at the event. If you do not want to feature in any photos or video, please make yourself known on the evening so you can be seated in an appropriate section. The photos and videos will be used on social media for promotion of the beauty of the Catholic faith.

