The Ethics of Public Health Medicine and The Common Good

The UK Catholic Medical Association Annual Symposium will this year explore how Catholic Bioethics & Social Teaching impact on the realm of public health medicine

We are honoured to have an impressive line up of distinguished speakers for the day in the delightful setting of St Mary’s University at Twickenham.

The event will also offer the opportunity to network with a broad range of healthcare professionals and connect with members of the Catholic Medical Association.

Included in the cost will be all refreshments, lunch and the opportunity to stay for dinner after the conference in the evening.

Agenda

Saturday 6 April

09:00 – 09:30 Registration & Coffee

10:00 – 10:10 Welcome and introduction to symposium

Steven Bow – Public Health Consultant & Visiting Research Fellow, UCL

10:10 – 11:10 Keynote address: Putting Ethics at the Centre of Public Health Practice

Professor Jim McManus – National Director of Health & Wellbeing at Public Health Wales

11:10 – 11:30 Tea & Coffee

11:30 – 12:30 Individual and Common Goods: A Challenge for Healthcare Ethics

Dr Michael Wee – Associate Research Fellow, Anscombe Centre for Bioethics

12:30 – 13:30 Is There a Duty to Be Vaccinated for the Common Good?

Steven Bow – Public Health Consultant & Visiting Research Fellow, UCL

13:30 – 14:30 Lunch

14:30 – 15:30 Communicating Conscientious Objection and Serving the Common Good

Ryan Christopher – Deputy Director of Alliance Engagement, Alliance Defending Freedom International

15:30 – 16:30 Subsidiarity in Healthcare and Public Health

Professor Philip Booth – Director of Catholic Mission & Professor of Finance, Public Policy and Ethics, St Mary’s University

16:30 – 17:00 Panel Discussion and Close

17:30 – 18:30 Holy Mass in the University Chapel

19:00 Dinner

Book

Enquiries

Some grants are available for Student CMA members. Student Membership is only £10. For other recquests contact Dr Steve Brennan, Acting CMA Secretary. secretary@catholicmedicalassociation.org.uk