The Ethics of Public Health Medicine and The Common Good

The UK Catholic Medical Association Annual Symposium will this year explore how Catholic Bioethics & Social Teaching impact on the realm of public health medicine
We are honoured to have an impressive line up of distinguished speakers for the day in the delightful setting of St Mary’s University at Twickenham.
The event will also offer the opportunity to network with a broad range of healthcare professionals and connect with members of the Catholic Medical Association.
Included in the cost will be all refreshments, lunch and the opportunity to stay for dinner after the conference in the evening.
Saturday 6 April
09:00 – 09:30 Registration & Coffee
10:00 – 10:10 Welcome and introduction to symposium
Steven Bow – Public Health Consultant & Visiting Research Fellow, UCL
10:10 – 11:10 Keynote address: Putting Ethics at the Centre of Public Health Practice
Professor Jim McManus – National Director of Health & Wellbeing at Public Health Wales
11:10 – 11:30 Tea & Coffee
11:30 – 12:30 Individual and Common Goods: A Challenge for Healthcare Ethics
Dr Michael Wee – Associate Research Fellow, Anscombe Centre for Bioethics
12:30 – 13:30 Is There a Duty to Be Vaccinated for the Common Good?
Steven Bow – Public Health Consultant & Visiting Research Fellow, UCL
13:30 – 14:30 Lunch
14:30 – 15:30 Communicating Conscientious Objection and Serving the Common Good
Ryan Christopher – Deputy Director of Alliance Engagement, Alliance Defending Freedom International
15:30 – 16:30 Subsidiarity in Healthcare and Public Health
Professor Philip Booth – Director of Catholic Mission & Professor of Finance, Public Policy and Ethics, St Mary’s University
16:30 – 17:00 Panel Discussion and Close
17:30 – 18:30 Holy Mass in the University Chapel
19:00 Dinner
Some grants are available for Student CMA members. Student Membership is only £10. For other recquests contact Dr Steve Brennan, Acting CMA Secretary. secretary@catholicmedicalassociation.org.uk