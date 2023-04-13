Evangelisation Evangelisation Conference: The Art of Accompaniment Through talking, sharing and praying, we hope that we can encourage all of us in our diocesan families to develop new strategies to accompany each other as the People of God to grow in our faith and meet the Lord in the sacramental life of the Church.  icon-home » Events » Evangelisation Conference: The Art ...

What: Evangelisation Conference: The Art of Accompaniment

Where: Liverpool Hope University. Hope Park, Liverpool L16 9JD

When: Friday 30 June – Sunday 2 July 2023

Ticket cost: £325

About

This conference will look to address the following:

The lay wish for more information which came through the synodal process.

The Church needs to move from catechising for sacraments to evangelisation as stated in Evangeli Gaudium. The way to do this is through accompaniment.

Through talking, sharing and praying, we hope that we can encourage all of us in our diocesan families to develop new strategies to accompany each other as the People of God to grow in our faith and meet the Lord in the sacramental life of the Church. We hope to share the good practices that are already part of our diocesan catechetical life and seek to hear afresh how to Lord is speaking to his Church.

Speakers

Archbishop Mark O’Toole, Archbishop of Cardiff, Head of Department of Evangelisation and Discipleship

Dr Phil McCarthy, Head of ‘In Search of God’ pilgrimage project

David Wells, Catechist

Rev Dr Jan Nowotnik, Director of Mission – CBCEW

Workshops

Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path. Psalm 119:105.

Fleur Dorrell

How can we approach Scripture in different ways and contexts to accompany us on our faith journey. Exploring a variety of Bible texts, art and other resources, we will see how Scripture can speak to everyone.

Fleur Dorrell is the Catholic Scripture Engagement Manager for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference and Bible Society. She is the national co-ordinator of the God who Speaks initiative.

Encounter, Discipleship and Mission

Sr Elaine Penrice

Sr Elaine together with the National Office for Vocation will explore these areas and how each is linked to vocation and living this on a daily basis. Pope Francis states: ‘no vocation is born of itself or lives for itself. A vocation flows from the heart of God and blossoms in the good soil of faithful people, in the experience of fraternal love. Did not Jesus say: “By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (Jn 13:35). With the belief that vocation starts with evangelisation, NOV’s work focuses on all ages, but in particular on work with young people and how to accompany them in their faith, helping them with their vocation.

Sr Elaine Penrice is the Director of The National Office for Vocation, an office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. It serves to bring about a culture of vocation within the Church, helping and guiding people with their discernment and hearing what God’s call is for each of them

Some Definite Service?

Mark Nash

The structure of Southwark Diocese’s Agency for Evangelisation and Catechesis is predicated on accompaniment. Mark will explain the rationale and the reality of a concrete model of accompaniment in a diocesan setting. He will share how the structure developed from initial abstract conversations, what has been learnt so far as well as providing practical examples of pastoral support.

Mark Nash is the Director of the Agency for Evangelisation and Catechesis in The Archdiocese of Southwark.

Booking

To book contact kinga.kosterska@cbcew.org.uk