Events Society of Saint Gregory – Taking Liturgy Seriously course In England and Wales, the Society of Saint Gregory is responding to the Pope's call through its renewed offering of the ‘Taking Liturgy Seriously’ course.  icon-home » Events » Society of Saint Gregory – Ta...

Taking Liturgy Seriously 2 – Eucharist

Following the successful TLS1 course, a general introduction to Catholic Liturgy, our 2023 modular study course, taking place on Thursday evenings via Zoom, will focus on all aspects of Eucharist. Each module will comprise three one-hour sessions, 7.30-8.30pm, offering time for discussion and comments. The course is aimed at all who wish to develop a deeper knowledge of liturgy.

“In his address to the participants at the Italian National Liturgical Week in 2017 the Holy Father called for a rediscovery of the ‘decisions taken with regard to the liturgical reform, by overcoming unfounded and superficial readings, a partial reception, and practices that disfigure it. It is not a matter of rethinking the reform by reviewing the choices in its regard, but of knowing better the underlying reasons, through historical documentation, as well as of internalizing its inspirational principles and of observing the discipline that governs it.’ Again, more recently, in his Apostolic Letter Desiderio Desideravi, Pope Francis has once more highlighted the vital importance of the liturgy for the life of the Church by stressing the urgent need to return to the theological and spiritual sense of Christian celebration and how the faithful are formed both by and for the liturgy.

In England and Wales, the Society of Saint Gregory is responding to the Pope’s call through its renewed offering of the ‘Taking Liturgy Seriously’ course. I commend this course to the faithful so that they may enter more deeply into the mystery of faith and experience the Lord’s burning desire to share himself with us in the mystery of his Body and Blood as well as in the other sacraments.”

Cardinal Arthur Roche

Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments

8 December 2022, Rome.

Course Content

Module 1: Eucharist – Monsignor Kevin McGinnell

Exploring the theology and meaning of the Eucharist.

The history of its development to the present day.

Ars celebrandi in the Roman and other rites. Some ecumenical reflections.

When: 9, 16, 23 February

Module 2: Word of Prayer – Reverend Professor Peter McGrail

Collects and other Orations – their development and origins.

Eucharistic Prayers with their Prefaces. Thoughts from the Ambrosian Rite.

Penitential Rites, Blessings and the Common of the Mass.

When: 16, 23, 30 March

Module 3: Word of God – Martin Foster

The proclamation of the Word of God, the use of psalms.

The use and development of Lectionaries.

The current Roman Lectionary. Some ideas on the Revised Common Lectionary.

When: 27 April, 4, 11 May

Module 4: Symbol – Father Paul Turner

Symbol and Theology.

Bread and Wine.

Gesture and posture for celebrant and people.

When: 8, 15, 22 June

Module 5: Music in the Mass – Martin Barry

The forms and functions of music in the Mass.

Liturgical music in Christian history.

Reform and renewal in music for the Mass.

When: 21, 28 September, 5 October

Module 6: Environment – Ann Blackett

Building and space for worship – an historical overview.

Altar, ambo, chair – how they speak in worship.

Liturgical vessels, vestments, art – yesterday and today.

When: 16, 23, 30 November

How to Enrol

Course fee: £30 for an individual module.

Discounted cost for the full course (six modules) paid in advance

SGG members: £150

Non SSG members: discounted price of £175 for the full course (six modules), including complimentary SSG membership for 1 year (for new members only).

Financial Assistance

Please don’t let cost keep you away. The Society has funds donated specifically to encourage and help people attend our courses, who would otherwise be unable to attend, with grants available (usually up to 50%) to assist.

Booking is available at www.ssg.org.uk or email liturgycourse@ssg.org.uk