Lyndwood Lecture 2025: Synodality and the principle of subsidiarity Given by Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, the Sostituto at the Vatican Secretariat of State

Date: 8 October 2025

Time: 18:15 – 19:30

Where: St Aloysius Church Somers Town, 20 Phoenix Rd, London NW1 1TA

Lyndwood Lecture 2025

Hosted by the Canon Law Society of Great Britain and Ireland

in association with the Ecclesiastical Law Society

The Lyndwood Lecture is a biennial event, established in 1996, and organised alternately by the Ecclesiastical Law Society and the Canon Law Society of Great Britain and Ireland, who are organizing the event this year. The lecture takes its name from William Lyndwood (1375-1446), sometime bishop of St David’s, a distinguished diplomat and canonist, most noted for the publication of the Provinciale, an early authoritative commentary on canon law.

PLEASE NOTE NEW VENUE: The lecture will take place at St Aloysius Church in Somers Town – 20 Phoenix Rd, London NW1 1TA (which is very conveniently located for Euston, St Pancras and King’s Cross stations. The lecture will be followed by a drinks reception.

The lecture is open to all, and there will be a £15 charge to defray expenses. Please register and pay using the form (bookings will close if the venue capacity is reached, or at 5pm on 7 October).