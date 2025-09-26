Survey: Human Dignity and Moral Decision Making in the Life Sciences

The Diocese of East Anglia invites doctors, nurses, pharmacists, researchers, and other professionals to contribute to a new initiative exploring the Church’s recent teaching on human dignity and the challenges of living the Catholic faith in healthcare and life sciences.

Following successful workshops at the Catholic Chaplaincies of the Universities of Cambridge and East Anglia, participation is now open through a short online form, accessible via this link, or below.

All reflections will be anonymised and will help a forthcoming panel of expert ethicists and theologians in considering these lived challenges and how to support those facing them. Beginning in spring 2026, the panel’s insights will be shared through additional workshops and published materials.

The project, “Human Dignity and Moral Decision-making in the Life Sciences,” aims to apply the insights of Dignitas Infinita to the experiences of Catholics working in medicine, pharmacy, and research—including students and recent graduates. The Vatican document Dignitas Infinita teaches that “every human person possesses an infinite dignity, inalienably grounded in his or her very being, which prevails in and beyond every circumstance, state, or situation the person may ever encounter.” The project will focus especially on issues such as abortion, end-of-life care, gender theory, surrogacy, euthanasia, and assisted suicide.

Funding is provided by ECLAS (Equipping Christian Leadership in an Age of Science) through a Scientists in Congregations grant, supported by the John Templeton Foundation.

