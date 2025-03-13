Recruitment Videographer & Social Media Specialist – Southwark Diocese The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark is looking for a creative, proactive and enthusiastic Videographer & Social Media Specialist to improve their presence on social media and online.  icon-home » The Church » Bishops’ Conference » Recruitment » Videographer & Social Media Spe...

Salary: £37,000 p/a

Hours: Full-time. 35 hours a week. 3 days a week in the office. Regular evening and weekend work and travelling across Southwark Diocese is required throughout the year.

Contract: Permanent.

Location: Bowen House, 59 Westminster Bridge Road, SE1 7JE

Closing Date: 27 March 2025

Apply: hr@rcaos.org.uk

This is an exciting opportunity to work for the Archdiocese of Southwark with its local communities and schools across South London and Kent, supporting them to reach new audiences. The Archdiocese of Southwark wants to meet people where they are and share the love and joy of Christ. Our aim is to draw people into His Church so they can experience the love of the Lord Jesus to the fullest.

The role will be heavily focussed on content creation – such as video and photo capture – so please only apply if you enjoy creating content and can edit content quickly, while under pressure. For example, some videos must be filmed, edited and uploaded within several hours. You will be expected to run and manage several social media accounts and create content – such as videos, images and infographics – daily. This will include taking photos and filming content yourself, so we want someone who is not only an expert in using cameras and audio equipment, but also in editing and post-production.

We want someone who can work reactively and proactively, and who is ambitious about reaching wider audiences on social media. We will ask to see a portfolio of your work, which demonstrates storytelling skills and your ability to create videos which engage audiences.

Essential criteria

Extensive experience of professional video recording and editing, with a strong and demonstrable track-record of producing high-quality videos, especially social media Reels. Proof of editing skills is essential

Proven professional experience using content editing programmes such as Adobe Premiere Pro/Final Cut/DaVinci, Indesign/Canva to grow a brand

Ability to film, edit and subtitle video content (Reels) for channels such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & TikTok

Ability to take high-quality photos, suitable for use on social media

Professional experience using Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Experience using Lightroom or a similar product desired

A storyteller, with excellent copywriting and proofreading skills

Experience scheduling and planning content for social media

Experience using MailChimp or similar

Experience using content management systems for websites. We use Umbraco, but experience on a similar programme is acceptable

Able to follow a content/design brief

Able to deliver high-quality under pressure and quickly

Supporting the overall mission of the Archdiocese of Southwark, which aims to lead people to Christ through His Church

A full job description can be sent on request.

If you would like to apply for this position, please email your CV and a short cover note to hr@rcaos.org.uk by the closing date of Thursday 27th March 2025.

Please note that we can only accept applicants from people who have permission to work in the UK.

More information can be found on the Archdiocese of Southwark’s website