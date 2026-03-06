Videographer & Social Media Officer – Southwark Diocese

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark is looking for a creative, proactive and enthusiastic Videographer & Social Media Specialist to improve their presence on social media and online.
Salary: £30,000 p/a
Hours: Full-time. 35 hours a week. 3 days a week in the office. Regular evening and weekend work and travelling across Southwark Diocese is required throughout the year. (time off-in-lieu provided)
Contract: Permanent.
Location: Bowen House, 59 Westminster Bridge Road, SE1 7JE
Closing Date: 12 March 2026
Apply: dco@rcaos.org.uk
Role Summary
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark is seeking a creative, proactive and enthusiastic Videographer & Social Media Officer. This exciting role is an invitation to help people encounter the Lord Jesus Christ and share the beauty of the Catholic faith.
Our mission is entirely evangelistic. We want to help people deepen their relationship with Christ and experience His love through His Church. We are looking for a storyteller who is passionate about the Gospel and can translate that passion into compelling digital and print content.
You will sit at the heart of our communications team, split between Content Creation (capturing the life of the Archdiocese on film/photo) and Content Management (website, newsletters, resources and scheduling). This is a fast-paced environment with a demanding workload. You will be part of a team that is expected to turn high-quality content around quickly, often under pressure.
Note on Hours: Due to the nature of Church life, evening and weekend work is a regular and essential part of this role (e.g., filming Masses and diocesan events). Time off-in-lieu (TOIL) is provided.
Email a short cover letter, CV and if you have one, a show reel of your work to dco@rcaos.org.uk
Closing date: 12 March 2026
More information can be found on the Archdiocese of Southwark’s website