Recruitment Videographer & Social Media Officer – Southwark Diocese The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark is looking for a creative, proactive and enthusiastic Videographer & Social Media Specialist to improve their presence on social media and online.

Salary: £30,000 p/a

Hours: Full-time. 35 hours a week. 3 days a week in the office. Regular evening and weekend work and travelling across Southwark Diocese is required throughout the year. (time off-in-lieu provided)

Contract: Permanent.

Location: Bowen House, 59 Westminster Bridge Road, SE1 7JE

Apply: dco@rcaos.org.uk

Role Summary

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark is seeking a creative, proactive and enthusiastic Videographer & Social Media Officer. This exciting role is an invitation to help people encounter the Lord Jesus Christ and share the beauty of the Catholic faith.

Our mission is entirely evangelistic. We want to help people deepen their relationship with Christ and experience His love through His Church. We are looking for a storyteller who is passionate about the Gospel and can translate that passion into compelling digital and print content.

The Role

You will sit at the heart of our communications team, split between Content Creation (capturing the life of the Archdiocese on film/photo) and Content Management (website, newsletters, resources and scheduling). This is a fast-paced environment with a demanding workload. You will be part of a team that is expected to turn high-quality content around quickly, often under pressure.

Note on Hours: Due to the nature of Church life, evening and weekend work is a regular and essential part of this role (e.g., filming Masses and diocesan events). Time off-in-lieu (TOIL) is provided.

Key Responsibilities

Capture and edit high-quality video and audio content specifically tailored for Instagram Reels, TikTok and YouTube

Documenting (photo and written report) services and events, ensuring the visual identity of the Archdiocese is consistent and professional

Support the management of the content calendar to ensure a steady, engaging flow of content across all channels

Update the Archdiocese website and assist in the production of the monthly MailChimp newsletter

Use Canva or Adobe Suite to design printed materials, including parish booklets, posters and digital assets

Assist with the communications team’s administrative needs, including monitoring the general inbox and responding to enquiries

Administrative duties as required for the team

Essential Criteria

A deep commitment to the mission of the Archdiocese of Southwark and a desire to lead others to the Lord Jesus Christ

Fully committed to working frequent evenings and weekends as required

Proven experience in filming and editing (Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut, or DaVinci Resolve)

Experience using Canva or Adobe Creative Suite for both digital and print media

Experience with Content Management Systems (we use Umbraco)

Excellent copywriting and proofreading skills

Experience scheduling content

Able to work independently at events and deliver high-quality work under tight deadlines

How to apply

Email a short cover letter, CV and if you have one, a show reel of your work to dco@rcaos.org.uk

Closing date: 12 March 2026

More information can be found on the Archdiocese of Southwark’s website