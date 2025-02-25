‘Slight improvement’ in Pope’s condition

On Monday evening, the Holy See Press Office provided the following update on Pope Francis’ health:

The Holy Father’s clinical condition, despite its severity, has shown a slight improvement.

No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred today, and some laboratory tests have shown improvement. The monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.

Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the doctors are prudently maintaining their cautious prognosis.

In the morning, the Pope received the Eucharist, while in the afternoon, he resumed his work.

In the evening, he called the parish priest of Gaza to express his paternal closeness.

Pope Francis thanks the entire People of God, who in these days have gathered to pray for his health.

It has been reported that the Holy Family parish in Gaza had sent a video, and the Pope called to thank them.

It has also been confirmed that the news spread by a French outlet about an apartment that Rome’s Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola Hospital reportedly made available to Pope Francis for a supposed transfer is false. In reality, it is an apartment for private patients.

Source: vaticannews.va