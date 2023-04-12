Prisons Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture 2023 The Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture is held most years by Pact as an opportunity to celebrate the life and memory of a great friend and champion, the late Sir Harold Hood. This lecture is an opportunity to consider together the intersection of faith and criminal justice.  icon-home » Events » Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture 20...

When: 24 May – 6:00pm – 8:30pm

Where: Maria Fidelis Catholic School, 1 Drummond Crescent, London, NW1 1LY

Is there a Christian answer to the problems of the Criminal Justice System?

Pact are delighted to announce that our Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture 2023 will take place on 24th May at Maria Fidelis Catholic School, London, with our lecture delivered by Dr Chijioke Nwalozie.

Our event will be lifted by the presence of Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir, who spread a message of faith, hope, and love with performances full of life-affirming joy and soulful celebration.

We will deepen our reflections through a panel discussion and contributions from voices of lived experience. We will be able to talk further over a canape reception.

Keynote speaker Dr Chijioke Nwalozie – ‘The Church’s Participation in Prison Reform:’

Our fascinating keynote speaker is Dr Chijioke Nwalozie, a Senior Lecturer in Criminology & Criminal Justice at De Montfort University. Dr Nwalozie is an international criminal justice practitioner. Alongside his academic qualifications and prison chaplaincy experience, Dr Nwalozie is the founding director of Prisons Support Services Nigeria (formerly Prisons Charity Centre). His theme is ‘The Church’s Participation in Prison Reform.’

The Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture

The Sir Harold Hood Memorial Lecture is held most years by Pact as an opportunity to celebrate the life and memory of a great friend and champion, the late Sir Harold Hood. The lecture seeks to contribute to public knowledge and understanding of how we can make prisons places in which individuals can achieve personal change and growth, and leave to live good lives, in stable and healthy relationships with family and the wider community.

This is the tenth lecture in memory of Sir Harold Hood. The first was held in the Chapel of HMP Brixton and was given by Archbishop (now Cardinal) Vincent Nichols. Other lectures have been given by the late Cardinal Cormac Murphy O’Connor, Lucia do Rosario-Neil, Bishop Richard Moth, Dr Gemma Simmonds CJ, Dr Galena Rhoades, and His Honour Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC, Recorder of London (now The Honourable Mr Justice Hilliard), screenwriter and author Frank Cottrell-Boyce, and Chair of the UK Centre for Catholic Social Thought and Practice – Professor Anna Rowlands of Durham University.

About Sir Harold Hood

Sir Harold Hood, 2nd Baronet (23 January 1916 – 5 September 2005) was a devout Catholic Christian who worked in Catholic publishing for much of his life, including working on the Catholic Herald and The Universe newspapers. He was a generous philanthropist with a keen interest in prison reform and prisoner rehabilitation and was personally involved with many charities including Pact. Sir Harold Hood was a Knight of Malta and a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Gregory the Great. He died aged 89. His family have continued to support the work of Pact and a number of other charities through the charitable trust founded in his name.

You can donate when you book your ticket.

Event Photography

