Senior Education Policy Adviser

Contract: Full Time – Blended Working

Salary: up to £50,000, subject to experience

Closing date for applications: 12 July 2021

Interviews will be held on wc 19 July 2021 by Teams.

We are looking for an outstanding Education Policy Adviser to work with a small, professional team, committed to working collaboratively towards clearly defined outcomes to develop effective Catholic education policy and leadership development. The education landscape is changing rapidly and you will be required to work at pace in response to changing needs and challenges across all aspects of Catholic education. You will also work regularly with high level contacts in government departments and Ofsted to represent Catholic education policy. This role is wide ranging with maximum opportunity to use initiative and develop new skills in a supportive environment. It will appeal to someone deeply committed to the continuous improvement of Catholic education with the ability to influence key stakeholders by drawing on substantial experience in the sector.

The role will blend working at the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. The successful candidate will join a committed professional team developing close relationships with partners across England and Wales.

Key Responsibilities:

To develop effective education policy to support the Bishops’ vision for Catholic education in England and Wales.

To engage effectively with stakeholders, including government departments, inspectorates and corporate partners to develop effective partnership working to champion Catholic education excellence.

To draft high level responses to Government consultations reflecting CES policy.

To work in close partnership with dioceses and regional diocesan hubs to develop consistent best practice across all areas of education.

To contribute effectively to relevant working parties and focus groups to deliver quality Catholic educational outcomes

To undertake projects which formulate, develop, and deliver new initiatives

To coordinate the Formatio national strategy to develop outstanding leadership and governance in Catholic schools.

Apply

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirm their right to work in the UK.

For Further information please contact HR@cbcew.org.uk