Safeguarding Training and Operations Adviser

Salary: £40,000

Location: London/Hybrid

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 2359, 1 January 2024

Applications: HR@cbcew.org.uk

An opportunity has arisen for a highly motivated individual to join this small team developing and delivering compelling training to develop best safeguarding practice in dioceses and religious life groups. The successful candidate will require significant safeguarding experience combined with training delivery competence to be able to engage, inform, and advise a wide range of audiences.

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) is a new agency actively engaged in delivering wide-ranging reforms to safeguarding policy and practice in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. We are a community of committed safeguarding professionals at the forefront of their profession and committed to making lasting, survivor-led step change in safeguarding policy and practice across the Church. The Training Adviser role will contribute to ensuring that the voice and experience of survivors permeate every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture.

Working extensively from home or our office, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London and traveling throughout England and Wales, the successful safeguarding training professional will work in partnership with Diocesan Safeguarding Coordinators and other stakeholders to develop and deliver high quality, needs led, training to continuously develop safeguarding awareness across the Catholic Church in England and Wales. You will develop relevant safeguarding materials as well as deliver training to a broad range of audiences as part of a dedicated team embedding safeguarding awareness and practice into the culture of the Church in England and Wales.

In addition, it is expected and a requirement of the role that where capacity allows the post holder will work on and assist in the development of other CSSA led projects and initiatives to further safeguarding excellence in the Catholic Church of England and Wales.

Key Responsibilities

To ensure that survivors and victims of abuse receive respect, are listened to, are learned from, individually and collectively as wise consultees.

To develop and deliver consistent and impactful safeguarding training in partnership with dioceses and religious life groups to embed awareness and understanding of safeguarding issues and best practice.

To provide professional training related support to a range of stakeholders in partnership with Diocesan and Religious Congregation Safeguarding co-ordinators, Religious Safeguarding Leads and Catholic organisations on policy, procedure, good practice and DBS application processes.

To make recommendations to continuously improve national safeguarding policy to ensure CSSA remains at the forefront of implementing safeguarding best practice.

Through training make the Church’s safeguarding policies and guidance are accessible to everyone involved with Church activities by raising awareness.

To assist in the development of CSSA projects and initiatives to further safeguarding excellence in the Church of England and Wales.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and cover letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk