Safeguarding Quality Assurance Analyst

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) has an opportunity for an outstanding quality assurance professional.
Salary: Up to £45,000
Location: Largely Home-based
Contract: Full Time
Closing date: 9am, Monday, 22 August 2022
The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) has an opportunity for an outstanding quality assurance professional who will play a leading role providing audit and quality assurance capability to the CSSA to develop and maintain exemplary safeguarding practice across the Catholic Church in England and Wales. The role will contribute to ensuring that the voice and experience of survivors is the learning that permeates every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture.
If you are a Safeguarding professional who shares our commitment to developing outstanding practice, informed by the survivor voice of those that have been harmed through their involvement with the Church, we want you to speak with you.
You will share our commitment to respect and value survivors’ opinions as we develop our future practice.
The CSSA operates a blended working policy but this role will be largely home based so there is no geographical location requirement.
Here is the full Job Description. If you have any further questions, please email HR@cbcew.org.uk
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk