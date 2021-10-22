Safeguarding Practice Adviser – CSSA

Salary: up to £50,000

Closing date: 23:59, 7 November 2021

Contract: Full Time – Blended Working

The Agency

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards agency (CSSA) is a new agency actively engaged in delivering wide ranging reforms to safeguarding policy and practice in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. We have an opportunity for an outstanding Safeguarding Practice adviser, who can demonstrate that they are operating at the forefront of their profession and is committed to working with us to make lasting, survivor led step change in safeguarding policy and practice across the Church.

The Role

The role will be critical to ensuring that the voice and experience of survivors is the learning that permeates every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture.

The role reports to the Safeguarding Operations Manager. you will work in partnership with Catholic Dioceses and Religious Congregations in England and Wales to develop and implement safeguarding standards. You will be adept at building detailed understanding of best practice, providing expert advice and support in casework and safeguarding performance. This is a key partnership working role tasked with continuously raising local and national capability and compliance with Agency standards. If you fit this profile and have the experience and commitment to deliver in the role, we would like to speak with you.

The Person

If you are a Safeguarding professional who shares our commitment to developing outstanding practice, informed by the survivor voice of those that have been harmed through their involvement with the Church, we want you to speak with us. You must share our commitment to respect and value the opinions of victims and survivors, as we develop our future practice.

For a detailed job description and for further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk

Closing date for applications: 23:59, 7 November 2021

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirming their right to work in the UK.