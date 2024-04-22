Bishops Rt Rev. James Curry A profile of the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Westminster, the Right Reverend James Curry.

Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Westminster

Bishop-elect James Curry was born in east London on 1 June 1960 and attended Cardinal Griffin/St Philip Howard School in Poplar.

He studied for the priesthood at the Diocese of Westminster’s seminary, Allen Hall, before being ordained priest by Cardinal Basil Hume on 17 May 1986.

He was awarded his theology degree STB (magna cum laude) by the University of Leuven in 1993.

His first post in the diocese was to serve as Assistant Priest at the Church of The Most Precious Blood and St Edmund in Edmonton from 1986-90, before moving to St Francis of Assisi, Notting Hill, from 1990-94.

Bishop-elect Curry was Private Secretary to Cardinal Hume and Cardinal Murphy O’Connor from 1994-2002.

In 2001, he was appointed Chaplain to His Holiness with the title Monsignor, before returning to parish life in 2002 when he commenced a six-year tenure as Parish Priest of Chiswick.

Since 2008 he has served as Parish Priest of Our Lady of Victories in Kensington.

He has held a number of key positions for the Diocese of Westminster:

Chair of the Council of Priests (2012-present)

Episcopal Vicar for the West London pastoral area (2013-16)

Chaplain to the Lord Mayor of London (2020-21)

Prior of the Westminster Section of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre KCHS

Trustee of the Friends of the Holy Land and Pilgrimage People

For more, please visit the Diocese of Westminster‘s website.