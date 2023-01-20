RJS23: Prayer

This prayer is for individuals or parishes to use on Racial Justice Sunday.

God of our past, present and future,

you created each one of us in your image and likeness,

help us to recognise you in each person.

As we pray for end to suffering caused by racism

lead us this day to walk with one another,

pray with one another and work together,

so that we create a future based on justice and healing,

where all can fulfil the hope you have for all peoples.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Download

You can download an A4 version of this prayer.