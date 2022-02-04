Special London Mass to reflect on Racial Justice

One in Christ

On Sunday 13 February 2022, the day we celebrate Racial Justice Sunday, there will be a special 10am Mass in Southwark’s St George’s Cathedral to join together to reflect on the importance of racial justice.

The Mass, that will be celebrated by Archbishop John Wilson, has the theme ‘One in Christ’ to recognise the ethnic and cultural diversity of the Catholic community in the south east.

The diocese, in collaboration with the newly-formed Southwark Commission for Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion, has invited the leaders and members of Ethnic Chaplaincies in England and Wales as well as school pupils, clergy and the wider Catholic community.

No place for racism

The primary purpose of the new commission is to engage with the clergy and laity in Southwark to share the key message of God’s love for everyone, and that there is no place for racism in our parishes, schools and churches.

Fr Victor Darlington, Episcopal Vicar for the Southwark Commission for Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion, said:

“The message of the Commission has been well received during its first year, and several successful conferences have taken place to address racism.

“Highlights have included working with schools in the Archdiocese of Southwark, as well as presentations addressing racism for St Thomas Academy Trust in Birmingham and the Education Commission of Westminster Diocese. This is a vision and mission that will be cultivated further in the years ahead. I would like to encourage as many people as possible to join in marking Racial Justice Sunday, celebrating God’s love for all.”

Those attending Mass in person are asked to be seated by 9:45am for a prompt start at 10am in St George’s Cathedral.

The service will also be live-streamed on the RC Southwark YouTube channel.

