Racial Justice Sunday 2022

Sunday, 13 February 2022

The theme builds on that of the previous year’s Racial Justice Sunday ‘A Time to Act’, which reflected on the importance of everyone recognising themselves, their race, their culture and their history in the life of the Church.

Our aim, in 2022, is to continue these conversations about how we see others in the “Image and Likeness of God”.

Prayer

We’re encouraging Catholics to mark the day by praying the words of Pope Francis taken from his encyclical letter Fratelli Tutti – on fraternity and social friendship:

Come, Holy Spirit, show us your beauty,

reflected in all the peoples of the earth,

so that we may discover anew

that all are important and all are necessary,

different faces of the one humanity

that God so loves.

Amen.