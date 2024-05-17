Heritage And Patrimony Restoring Pugin Study Day Join Nottingham DIocese for a day dedicated to exploring the legacy of Pugin, with a focus on Restoring Pugin Project discoveries at Nottingham Cathedral.  icon-home » Events » Restoring Pugin Study Day

When: Sat, 1 Jun 2024 10:00 – 19:00

Where: Cathedral Hall, Nottingham Cathedral St Barnabas Cathedral Nottingham

North Circus Street Nottingham NG1 5AE

Cost: £25

Tickets Sold via Eventbrite

In the morning at NTU’s Digital Architecture Lab we will hold interactive sessions to demonstrate our innovative heritage conservation computer game, our VR Cathedral experience and the results of our environmental monitoring using a “digital twin” of the Cathedral to gather real time data on temperature, humidity and pollution, and explain how this will help us find a solution to our condensation problems.

At 2pm the Cathedral’s conservators Cliveden Conservation will give a presentation at Cathedral Hall, about their previous Pugin conservation work at Drummond Chapel and the Queen Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben), and about what they have learned from their current work uncovering the original paint schemes in the Cathedral’s east end.

At 5pm Rosemary Hill, AWN Pugin’s biographer, will give a talk about his life and achievements.

This event has been made possible by players of the National Lottery via a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite

Agenda

10:00 – 13:00: Restoring Pugin Digital Experience at NTU City Campus

NTU have been working with the Cathedral for the last year to develop innovative tools to help us reduce damp and condensation. They have created a digital twin of the Cathedral and via dozens of sensors have created a 3D thermodynamic model which they will demonstrate. The digital twin has also enabled them to build a computer game help young people understand about our built heritage, and a VR experience showing how the Cathedral decorations have changed. You will be able to experience these during the session. Book your one hour slot at 10:00, 11:00 or 12:00 as a free add-on with your ticket, 20 places per hour so booking is essential. NTU, Maudslay building, Goldsmith St, Nottingham NG1 5JS.

12:00 – 14:00 Conservator Led Cathedral Tours

Conservator led tours of the Cathedral– our conservators will offer a 30 minute tour of the Cathedral with a focus on the original 1844 paint discoveries in the east end. Tours at 12:00, 12:30, 13:00 and 13:30.

14:00 – 15:30 Revealing Pugin’s Hidden Treasures with Cliveden Conservation

Nicola Collins, Project Manager, Decorative Arts, Cliveden Conservation will give an introduction to Cliveden Conservation and their involvement with the research phases of Restoring Pugin. She will describe notable Cliveden Conservation projects to conserve both the decorative paint schemes and architectural elements of chapels and buildings designed by AWN Pugin. Ana Logreira, Senior Conservator, Decorative Arts, Cliveden Conservation, will talk about leading the team of conservators and trainees in the Restoring Pugin Project. Ana will present the results of the recent paint trials, which have uncovered the earliest phases of decoration within the chapels and ambulatories of the Cathedral’s east end. Hidden beneath successive layers of later paint, the trials and tribulations of this large scale research will be discussed. We will also be sharing images of the beautiful array of stencils and and schemes discovered during this phase of the project.

15:30 – 17:00 Conservator Led Cathedral Tour

Conservator led tours of the Cathedral– our conservators will offer a tour of the Cathedral with a focus on the original 1844 paint discoveries in the east end. Tours at 15:30, 16:00 and 16:30

17:00 – 18:30 Rosemary Hill Lecture: Pugin- Romantic, Visionary and Tortured Genius

Talk on the life and work of AWN Pugin by Rosemary Hill, acclaimed author of God’s Architect: Pugin and the Building of Romantic Britain. Followed by Q&A