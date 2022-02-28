Resources for Lent 2022 Our offices, agencies and dioceses offer content to help your spiritual journey through Lent 2022. Here we provide links to some of those resources.  icon-home » Events » Lent » Resources for Lent 2022

CAFOD

CAFOD, our overseas aid and development agency, is holiding its annual Lenten Appeal stressing that small acts of love make big things happen. It also offers a comprehensive suite of resources and invites school pupils to Walk Against Hunger this Lent in solidarity with the 200 million children whose lives are at risk because of malnutrition. The target is a collective 40,000km!

Cafod’s Resources for Young People

Cafod’s Resources for Primary School Pupils

You can also use Cafod’s Lenten Prayer Resources

Pact

The Catholic prisons charity, is sharing a new Stations of the Cross liturgy with parishes. The simple text includes the words of prisoners, people with convictions and people who have served a ‘hidden sentence’ alongside a family member in prison. Bishop Richard Moth, the Liaison Bishop for Prisons, will be making the Stations of the Cross using this text, in the chapel of a women’s prison. More details will be provided soon.

The God Who Speaks

The God Who Speaks, our Scripture project, has compiled a selection of free Lent and Eastertide resources for you to use at home, in your schools or churches.

Stella Maris

Stella Maris has a Lenten Appeal for 2022 encouraging donations to this vital ministry to seafarers. Now more than ever, seafarers need in-person care from a friend in port.

Dioceses

Arundel & Brighton

The diocese of Arundel & Brighton has a page pointing at online Lenten resources.

Birmingham

Visit the official website for the Archdiocese of Birmingham to access its Lenten Resources.

Brentwood

Cardiff

Clifton

East Anglia

Key Lenten Mass dates have been confirmed.

Hallam

Hexham & Newcastle

The Diocese of Hexham & Newcastle is signposting an online series of Sycamore Lenten Events. Sundays from 6 March to 10 April at 4.00pm until 5.15pm.

Lancaster

Leeds

Liverpool

Menevia

Middlesbrough

Northampton

Nottingham

Plymouth

Portsmouth

The Diocese of Portsmouth has a page for its Lenten Resources – includes Stations of the Cross.

Salford

Visit the official website for the Diocese of Salford for its latest content. Caritas Salford has a page for Lent 2022.

Shrewsbury

Southwark

The Archdiocese of Southwark carries details of a Solemn Mass and Eucharistic Adoration for World Peace on Ash Wednesday.

Westminster

The Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster has released a Pastoral Letter about the focus of Lent this year.

Wrexham

