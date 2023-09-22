Migrants and Refugees

The Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development have produced resources for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

“Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay”  is the theme chosen by the Holy Father for the 109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR). Pope Francis intends to promote a renewed reflection on a right that has not yet been codified at the international level: the right not to have to migrate or, in other words, the right to be able to remain in one’s own land. 

All the resources you find on this page have been produced by the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. All resources are for you to download, use and share with others! When sharing, be sure to use the following hashtags: #NationalMigrationWeek #WDMR2023

Resources include: Holy Mass resources, Homilies, Guide for children, youth and adults, WDMR poster. Download below.

