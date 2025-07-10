Senior Migration Officer – Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN)

Location: London, with working from home, regular travel in England and Wales, and rare travel overseas.

Contract: full-time, on year, with regular evening and occasional weekend meetings.

Salary: £37,440

Closing date: Monday 18 August at 12 noon

Interview date: Thursday, 28 August, in person, in London

CSAN is the official agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice affecting people in England and Wales. We’re facing a steep rise in poverty and significant pressures on social, economic and church resources. At this time, the Church is called to raise a prophetic voice against poverty and the rhetoric of division and work for the building of a more just society.

In 2021, CSAN launched its strategy to extend the social mission of the Church in a post-COVID society. We are developing the infrastructure of the social action network of the Church in England and Wales, including new alliances for diocesan Caritas agencies, advocacy and migration. As our Senior Officer for Migration, you will help to raise awareness of migration issues from the perspective of Catholic Social Teaching and lead on our Ambassadors Programme against Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery, as well as prepare briefings and campaign responses to Government legislation.

Over the last 20 years, CSAN has established a network of 50 diocesan and direct service charities, with a combined annual expenditure on social mission estimated at £400m, excluding the work of schools and religious congregations. Our members build up local community life in diverse ways, and many of them support individuals in difficulty, including with housing, prison and detention, social isolation, ill-health, violence, disability, employment, care, therapeutic and welfare support.

The key responsibilities of the Senior Migration Officer are:

1. To provide timely information to the CSAN team and the network on UK Government resettlement programmes and legislation on immigration.

2. To support CSAN’s work to improve public policy and practice on immigration, with compelling evidence from our network, and enabling effective participation in advocacy for a humane system.

3. To work closely with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales on issues of migration and human trafficking.

4. To lead the implementation of the Gubay-

funded CSAN Ambassadors against Human Trafficking programme, preparing and delivering programme materials.

5. To support cross-cutting key workstreams and alliances in CSAN, especially the Domestic Abuse alliance and racial justice, in partnership with the Bishops’ Conference.

The work of the small national team requires a high level of integrity and teamwork, respect for and capacity to navigate complex civil and church contexts at pace, and a stable commitment to personal formation and training. Our Senior Migration Officer will bring a professional track record of relevant research and analysis, production of compelling communications, and diligent administration. A satisfactory basic DBS check and references are required.

CSAN is a member of Caritas Internationalis, one of the largest humanitarian networks in the world, with national agencies in over 160 countries, and among the most successful examples of organised Catholic social action.

Application resources