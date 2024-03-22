Salary: £38k to £42k dependant on experience.

Contract: Full time, mostly remote

Closing date: 2 April 2024

The Agency for Evangelisation and Catechesis at the Archdiocese of Southwark are seeking a new, full-time Evangelisation and Outreach Advisor to join their well-respected and vibrant team.

The Agency for Evangelisation and Catechesis (AEC) has developed a strong reputation for effective and creative support for parishes in terms of Evangelisation, Catechesis, and Formation. This is chiefly expressed in the Some Definite Service approach to parish growth.

The person appointed to this post will be expected to help in the development of this support and the SDS approach. They will need to have regard to the teachings of the Catholic Church and the mission of the Archdiocese, and not do anything in any way detrimental or prejudicial to its interests or to the Catholic Church.

This is mostly a remote working role, with some onsite attendance in our London office (SE1) and some travel will be required. Salary Range £38k to £42k dependant on experience.

HOW TO APPLY

If you would like to apply for the role, please send your cover letter and cv to hr@rcaos.org.uk by 2 April 2024. Interviews will take place w/c 8 April 2024.

If you would like an informal conversation about the role, please email marknash@rcaos.org.uk