Communications Officer – Caritas Westminster

Salary: £35,000 – £37,000 per annum dependent on experience

Contract: Full time

Hours: 35 hours per week

Closing date: 12/03/2024

What you’ll be doing

Working in a dynamic and experienced team, you will play a pivotal role in telling the story of Caritas Westminster, creating content for their various channels, and be responsible for the production and editing of well-written content across both digital and offline media. Caritas are looking for a Communications Officer who is able to produce high-quality work ranging from press releases and website content, to annual reports and fundraising materials. Caritas want to be able to communicate the various streams of their work and impact, in a salient and compelling way. You will also be responsible for the updating and maintenance of the Caritas Westminster website.

Using your understanding of the Catholic Church and its place in society, you will develop and manage the Caritas social media accounts, building the presence of Caritas’ profile through sites such as Twitter/X, Facebook, and Instagram. Furthermore, you will confidently build and maintain relationships with Catholic and local media to share their story, including maintaining a media database, responding to enquiries, arranging interviews, and developing public ‘lines to take’ for the Caritas Director.

This means there’s lots to get involved in – and to be excited about.

What Caritas are looking for

An understanding and sympathy for the social and moral teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, including knowledge on Catholic social thought is paramount to success in this role. You will be experienced in producing corporate communications such as Annual Reviews, and will be proficient in writing for the web/social media using associated content management systems. To be successful in this role, you will need to have excellent written and editing skills, with the ability to communicate complex ideas in an accessible way.

It will be advantageous for the successful candidate to have an understanding of the different groups that are supported by Caritas Westminster, particularly those at greatest risk of exclusion through poverty, disability, isolation and exploitation.

Additionally, you will have excellent prioritisation skills, and an innate ability to remain calm under pressure. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and comfortable managing their own schedule. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role for the Caritas team, as a flexible, persuasive and organised individual, you will work well in a team as well as autonomously.

A deep understanding of the Catholic faith and how the Catholic Church works is essential to this role. What Caritas require above all else is that you respect the values we share to help others and support decent and dignified work for all without prejudice.

What Caritas offer

In return for your hard work and commitment to Caritas, you will receive a competitive reward package which will include, but is not limited to:

Life Assurance

Access to Healthcare Cash Plan

Discounts scheme through Edenred-shopping, restaurants, cinema tickets gift cards and much more

Season Ticket Loan

Cycle to Work scheme

Access to low cost loans with Churches Mutual

Employee assistance programme– free, independent 24/7 help and advice for work-related issues as well as problems affecting home life

Who are Caritas?

Caritas are part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Westminster, a faith-based charity with offices close to Victoria Train and Underground Station and just a short walk from St James’ Park and Westminster Underground stations.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols is the Archbishop of Westminster and Westminster Cathedral is his seat. Caritas deliver their charitable mission through their network of 204 schools which educate around 90,000 pupils, 207 parishes and several hundred social justice initiatives. Caritas seek to positively impact the lives of all members of society.

Caritas’ core values are Competence, Reliability, Honesty, Perseverance & Love.

Caritas’ values are at the centre of everything they do and as such they are looking for a Communications Officer who is able to clearly demonstrate and evidence them.

Application details

Community is incredibly important to Caritas, they value and respect diversity in all its forms (seen and unseen). To be considered for the role, please complete an online application. CVs will NOT be considered, therefore, please do not send them. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Please note that you will need to be eligible to work in the UK to apply for this position. You must provide proof of Right to Work in the UK. Caritas reserve the right to remove the vacancy before closing date.

