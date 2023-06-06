Programme for World Youth Day

Wednesday 2 August

07:50 – Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Lisbon

10:00 – Arrival at Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon

10:00 – Official Welcome

10:45 – Welcome Ceremony at the main entrance of “Palácio Nacional de Belém”

11:15 – Courtesy Visit To The President of the Republic at “Palácio Nacional de Belém”

12:15 – Meeting With The Authorities, Civil Society And The Diplomatic Corps in the Cultural Centre of Belém – Address of the Holy Father

16:45 – Meeting With The Prime Minister at the Apostolic Nunciature

17:30 – Vespers With Bishops, Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Persons, Seminarians and Pastoral Workers in “Mosteiro dos Jerónimos” – Homily of the Holy Father

Thursday 3 August

Lisbon – Cascais – Lisbon

09:00 – Meeting With University Students at “Universidade Católica Portugesa” – Address of the Holy Father

10:40 – Meeting With Young People of Scholas Occurrentes in the Scholas Occurentes Headquarters in Cascais Greeting of the Holy Father

17:45 – Welcome Ceremony in “Parque Eduardo VII” – Address of the Holy Father

Friday 4 August

Lisbon

09:00 – The Holy Father Celebrates The Sacrament Of Reconciliation at “Praça do Império”

09:45 – Meeting With Representatives Of Aid and Charity Centres at “Centro Paroquial de Serafina” Address of the Holy Father

12:00 – Lunch With Young People at the Apostolic Nunciature

18:00 – Stations Of The Cross With Young People in “Parque Eduardo VII” Address of the Holy Father

Saturday 5 August

Lisbon – Fatima – Lisbon

08:00 – Departure by helicopter from Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon to Fatima

08:50 – Arrival at Fatima Stadium

09:30 – Recitation Of The Holy Rosary With The Sick at the Chapel of Apparitions of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Address of the Holy Father Prayer

11:00 – Departure by helicopter from Fatima Stadium to Lisbon

11:50 – Arrival at Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon

18:00 – Private Meeting With Members Of The Society Of Jesus at “Colégio de S. João de Brito”

20:45 – Vigil With Young People at “Parque Tejo” Address of the Holy Father

Sunday 6 August

Lisbon – Rome

09:00 – Holy Mass For World Youth Day at “Parque Tejo” Homily of the Holy Father, Angelus

16:30 – Meeting With The Volunteers Of WYD at “Passeio marítimo” in Algés Address of the Holy Father

17:50 – Farewell Ceremony at Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon

18:15 – Departure by airplane from Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon to Rome

22:15 – Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport