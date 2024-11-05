Private Secretary to the Bishop of Arundel and Brighton (P/T)

The Diocese of Arundel & Brighton is seeking to appoint a part-time Private Secretary to support the diocesan bishop.
Salary: £ negotiable (this is a senior role for a professional colleague).
Location: The St Philip Howard Centre, 4 Southgate Drive, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 6RP
Contract: Part-Time, 2 days per week (negotiable). [Work will mainly be carried out during office hours: flexibility required for other hours by arrangement.]
Closing date: Thursday 5 December
Interviews: Friday 13 December [In Crawley]
Applications: To apply, please send completed application form to Sarah Kilmartin
The Diocese of Arundel & Brighton is seeking to appoint a part-time Private Secretary to support the diocesan bishop. The Private Secretary will work closely with the bishop supporting his work and mission and must be a practising Catholic. The successful applicant should have excellent administrative and written communication skills, be competent in Microsoft Office, and have an openness to deepen their understanding of the life of the Church, particularly in Canon Law.
The Private Secretary to the Bishop will work closely with him to support him in his responsibilities with regard to correspondence, meetings and the associated record keeping. The role holder will support at a wide range of formal and informal meetings held by the Bishop in the Diocesan offices and parishes.
Principal duties and tasks:
Correspondence
Support for Meetings
Other Duties
Person Specification