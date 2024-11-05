Private Secretary to the Bishop of Arundel and Brighton (P/T)

Salary: £ negotiable (this is a senior role for a professional colleague).

Location: The St Philip Howard Centre, 4 Southgate Drive, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 6RP

Contract: Part-Time, 2 days per week (negotiable). [Work will mainly be carried out during office hours: flexibility required for other hours by arrangement.]

Closing date: Thursday 5 December

Interviews: Friday 13 December [In Crawley]

Applications: To apply, please send completed application form to Sarah Kilmartin

The Diocese of Arundel & Brighton is seeking to appoint a part-time Private Secretary to support the diocesan bishop. The Private Secretary will work closely with the bishop supporting his work and mission and must be a practising Catholic. The successful applicant should have excellent administrative and written communication skills, be competent in Microsoft Office, and have an openness to deepen their understanding of the life of the Church, particularly in Canon Law.

Primary purpose of the Role

The Private Secretary to the Bishop will work closely with him to support him in his responsibilities with regard to correspondence, meetings and the associated record keeping. The role holder will support at a wide range of formal and informal meetings held by the Bishop in the Diocesan offices and parishes.

Principal duties and tasks:

Correspondence

Work with the Bishop to ensure a full and timely response to all correspondencereceived

Draft formal letters for the Bishop including letters of appointment to diocesan clergy and the Holy See

Support for Meetings

Accompany the Bishop to key meetings to ensure that these are minuted and actions noted

Where appropriate to follow up with the Bishop to support the timely implementation of actions arising from meetings

Draft agendas and other papers to support the Bishop in meetings

Liaise with key colleagues to circulate documents

Other Duties

Support the Bishop with ad hoc meetings, including practical support for evening meetings by arrangement

Undertake other reasonable duties at the request of the Bishop, including the support of senior colleagues

Person Specification