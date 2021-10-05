Prisons Prisoners’ Sunday Prisoners’ Sunday marks the first day of the ecumenical Prisons Week, a week of prayer which raises awareness of issues faced by those affected by the criminal justice system.  icon-home » Events » Prisons Week » Prisoners’ Sunday

What is Prisoners’ Sunday?

Prisoners’ Sunday – this year on 10 October – is the national day of prayer and action for prisoners and their dependants as marked by the Catholic Church and across the Christian denominations. It is a day to direct our thoughts and prayers to prisoners, their families and children. Prisoners’ Sunday is the time to reflect on how we as individuals, as a Church and as a community are serving those affected by imprisonment.

Prisoners’ families, prisoners and people with previous convictions often find themselves on the margins of society due to the social stigma associated with imprisonment. They are often forgotten or come lower down on the list of causes to ‘hold a hand out to’. But the gospel of Matthew 25: 36 reminds us of our duties towards them:

I was naked and you clothed me, sick and you visited me, in prison and you came to see me. Matthew 25: 36

Pact’s work embodies the Christian value of mercy and belief in the innate dignity of every human being. Through this campaign we ask you to engage with a core element of Catholic social teaching and put our faith into action.

Download

Information for parishes about Prisoners’ Sunday and how you can get involved