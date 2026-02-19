Catechesis

Preaching the Living Word: Lessons from Oscar Romero

Thursday, February 19th, 2026 @ 4:08 pm

Preaching session on 9 March, 4-7pm at Amigo Hall

Monday 9 March
16:00-19:00

Dr Todd Walatka, Professor at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana and Editor of Oscar Romero and Catholic Social Teaching, is running a session on preaching.

The session is entitled ‘Preaching the Living Word: Lessons from Oscar Romero’ and will take place on Monday 9 March, 4-7pm, at Amigo Hall, St George’s Cathedral Southwark. 

It costs £20 and to book, please email: admin@catholicassociationofpreachers.org.uk

This session is for priests, deacons, chaplains and catechists to support them in their ministry of preaching. It has been organised by the Catholic Association of Preachers, who exist to encourage and equip priests, deacons, chaplains and catechists in the ministry of preaching.

